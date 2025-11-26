British workers and millionaires pivot to the UAE for tax relief and stability

"First among these is the rather pedestrian quality of life. The cost of living in the UK, salaries that are not commensurate with taxation rates, including a 20% VAT, does not leave much for a family to enjoy at the end of the month," explained Dr Scott. "UK politics has also demonstrated some volatility, as evidenced by having 6 Prime Ministers in the last 10 years, showing a pretty short shelf-life for the top job. Better economic prospects and the promise of a stable environment make the UAE an attractive move.”