Saltini said the dynamics are widening at the top end as well. He pointed to $10 million-plus home sales reaching about $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025 alone. “At the same time, skilled professionals and families are powering a boom in affordable luxury apartments, townhouses and family villas,” he noted. But he warned that demand could outpace available supply in certain segments, with around 80% of the 300,000 new homes scheduled between 2025 and 2029 being apartments and only about 17% villas.