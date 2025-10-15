Dubai residents turn buyers as home deals surge to Dh138 billion in Q3

Both Espace Real Estate’s Q3 2025 Residential Market Overview and Property Finder’s October Community Insights reveal a clear shift: more UAE residents are buying homes to live in, not to flip or rent out.

Still, tenants are choosing to stay put or buy instead of rent. Affordable villa communities like Arabian Ranches 3, Mudon, and Dubai South remain attractive for families seeking space and value.

After two years of steep rent hikes, the market is stabilising. Property Finder’s data shows rental activity plateaued, especially in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and JVC, where supply has improved.

Property Finder found that nearly 60% of buyers in October 2025 were UAE residents, and first-time homeowners are driving much of the momentum.

Takeaway for UAE residents: If you’ve been sitting on the fence, this may be your moment. Prices are still rising, but stability in rents and flexible developer offers are giving long-term buyers more room to act.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.