Dubai residents turn buyers as home deals surge to Dh138 billion in Q3

Off-plan sales soar and family communities dominate as Dubai’s property market matures
Dubai: Dubai’s property boom shows no signs of slowing — but this time, it’s being driven by end-users, not just investors.
Both Espace Real Estate’s Q3 2025 Residential Market Overview and Property Finder’s October Community Insights reveal a clear shift: more UAE residents are buying homes to live in, not to flip or rent out.
Here’s what’s shaping Dubai’s real estate landscape right now:
Espace Real Estate reports Dh138 billion in residential transactions in Q3 2025 — up 18% year-on-year. That’s 55,280 deals, showing remarkable liquidity.
The growth was powered by both off-plan (70%) and ready property (30%) markets, proving demand across all segments.
“The market continues to show strength and depth, supported by consistent demand across all buyer profiles,” said Espace Real Estate in its report.
The off-plan boom continues. Developers’ flexible payment plans and strong project pipelines have kept new launches hot.
Dubai South, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) led off-plan sales.
Espace noted strong momentum for branded residences and waterfront projects, particularly around Dubai Creek Harbour and Palm Jebel Ali, following renewed launch activity.
“The off-plan market’s share of total sales has risen to 70%, reflecting investor confidence and developer innovation,” said Espace.
Prices rose in 31 of 34 tracked communities, Espace found. The villa market remained the star performer.
Emirates Living, Arabian Ranches, and Jumeirah Park saw double-digit annual gains.
Jumeirah Islands led the surge with villa prices up 22% year-on-year.
Palm Jumeirah remained the most expensive community, with average villa prices exceeding Dh5,000 per square foot.
The Meadows and Jumeirah Golf Estates also saw increased transaction volumes, reflecting demand from long-term families.
Both Espace and Property Finder agree that Dubai’s buyer base is changing. More residents see the city as home.
“We are witnessing a behavioural shift — buyers are no longer looking at Dubai as a short-term opportunity but as a long-term base,” noted Espace.
Property Finder found that nearly 60% of buyers in October 2025 were UAE residents, and first-time homeowners are driving much of the momentum.
Popular areas for first-time buyers include JVC, Dubai Hills Estate, and Damac Hills 2.
After two years of steep rent hikes, the market is stabilising. Property Finder’s data shows rental activity plateaued, especially in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and JVC, where supply has improved.
Still, tenants are choosing to stay put or buy instead of rent. Affordable villa communities like Arabian Ranches 3, Mudon, and Dubai South remain attractive for families seeking space and value.
Demand for luxury property remains robust, but the AED 5–10 million segment saw the most growth — up 60% year-on-year, according to Espace.
Communities such as Dubai Hills Estate, Palm Jumeirah, and Tilal Al Ghaf continue to dominate luxury transactions, while JVC and Al Furjan attract steady mid-tier buyers.
With interest rates easing and developers pushing new off-plan launches, the final quarter of 2025 is set for another busy stretch.
Espace expects transaction volumes to remain high through early 2026, especially as Dubai continues to attract international capital and long-term residents.
“Dubai’s real estate market is evolving beyond speculation into end-user driven growth,” Espace noted. “The fundamentals — strong population growth, low taxes, and high quality of life — continue to underpin demand.”
Takeaway for UAE residents: If you’ve been sitting on the fence, this may be your moment. Prices are still rising, but stability in rents and flexible developer offers are giving long-term buyers more room to act.
Dubai’s not just a place to invest anymore — it’s a place to belong.
