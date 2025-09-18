Most UAE residents plan to buy property within six months: Here’s why

Strong buyer interest continues despite price shifts, showing UAE real estate demand holds
Dubai: If you’ve been thinking about buying a home in the UAE, you’re not alone.
According to Property Finder’s latest Market Pulse survey, nearly 72% of UAE residents said they plan to buy a property within the next six months.
That’s up from 70% in July, signaling that buyer confidence in the market remains solid despite ongoing discussions around property prices.
For many residents, owning a home is more than just an investment—it’s about stability, lifestyle, and securing a future in the Emirates.
The survey shows that while some buyers expect property prices to fall, most are focused on finding the right property rather than waiting for the “perfect price.”
In fact, 30% of respondents now expect prices to stay steady, reflecting a sense of market stability that encourages action rather than hesitation.
Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: "Even as property price expectations shift slightly, the commitment to buying remains strong.
Residents are looking for the right home for their family or as a smart investment, and the numbers show the UAE market continues to attract and retain buyers."
For UAE residents, this is good news. High demand keeps the market lively, with off-plan projects, ready-to-move apartments, and villa communities all competing for buyers’ attention.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to lead in residential activity, with villa communities and mixed-use developments proving especially popular among families and investors.
Recent trends also highlight strong foreign interest. British buyers, for example, increased their property investments in Dubai by 62% in Q2 2025, overtaking Indian investors.
This combination of local and international buyer interest helps maintain healthy market activity and provides more options for UAE residents seeking their next home.
Focus on neighborhoods that suit your lifestyle and commute needs rather than waiting for prices to drop.
Explore both ready and off-plan properties to take advantage of incentives and flexible payment plans.
Keep in mind long-term value and potential rental yields if you’re looking at investment opportunities.
The takeaway? The UAE real estate market remains robust, and buyers are seizing opportunities rather than waiting on the sidelines. Whether it’s a first home, an upgrade, or a long-term investment, now is clearly a period of action for residents ready to make a move.
