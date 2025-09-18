GOLD/FOREX
Most UAE residents plan to buy property within six months: Here’s why

Strong buyer interest continues despite price shifts, showing UAE real estate demand holds

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Dubai: If you’ve been thinking about buying a home in the UAE, you’re not alone.

According to Property Finder’s latest Market Pulse survey, nearly 72% of UAE residents said they plan to buy a property within the next six months.

That’s up from 70% in July, signaling that buyer confidence in the market remains solid despite ongoing discussions around property prices.

Why UAE residents are still keen to buy

For many residents, owning a home is more than just an investment—it’s about stability, lifestyle, and securing a future in the Emirates.

The survey shows that while some buyers expect property prices to fall, most are focused on finding the right property rather than waiting for the “perfect price.”

In fact, 30% of respondents now expect prices to stay steady, reflecting a sense of market stability that encourages action rather than hesitation.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: "Even as property price expectations shift slightly, the commitment to buying remains strong.

Residents are looking for the right home for their family or as a smart investment, and the numbers show the UAE market continues to attract and retain buyers."

What this means for the market

For UAE residents, this is good news. High demand keeps the market lively, with off-plan projects, ready-to-move apartments, and villa communities all competing for buyers’ attention.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to lead in residential activity, with villa communities and mixed-use developments proving especially popular among families and investors.

Recent trends also highlight strong foreign interest. British buyers, for example, increased their property investments in Dubai by 62% in Q2 2025, overtaking Indian investors.

This combination of local and international buyer interest helps maintain healthy market activity and provides more options for UAE residents seeking their next home.

Tips for buyers in today’s market

  • Focus on neighborhoods that suit your lifestyle and commute needs rather than waiting for prices to drop.

  • Explore both ready and off-plan properties to take advantage of incentives and flexible payment plans.

  • Keep in mind long-term value and potential rental yields if you’re looking at investment opportunities.

The takeaway? The UAE real estate market remains robust, and buyers are seizing opportunities rather than waiting on the sidelines. Whether it’s a first home, an upgrade, or a long-term investment, now is clearly a period of action for residents ready to make a move.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Related Topics:
Dubai propertyAbu Dhabi property

