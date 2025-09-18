Most UAE residents plan to buy property within six months: Here’s why

Residents are looking for the right home for their family or as a smart investment, and the numbers show the UAE market continues to attract and retain buyers."

The survey shows that while some buyers expect property prices to fall, most are focused on finding the right property rather than waiting for the “perfect price.”

For many residents, owning a home is more than just an investment—it’s about stability, lifestyle, and securing a future in the Emirates.

According to Property Finder’s latest Market Pulse survey, nearly 72% of UAE residents said they plan to buy a property within the next six months.

The takeaway? The UAE real estate market remains robust, and buyers are seizing opportunities rather than waiting on the sidelines. Whether it’s a first home, an upgrade, or a long-term investment, now is clearly a period of action for residents ready to make a move.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.