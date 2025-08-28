Wasl's latest South Garden releases in Jebel Ali prove an instant hit
Dubai: It’s not even September yet – but UAE developers such as Nakheel, Aldar, Wasl and Arada have been quick to come up with their latest releases and set the market going into the crucial final four months of 2025. Here’s a list of the most attention garnering launches o recent days:
Dubai’s second Palm has released more 5- and 6-bedroom villas, with prices starting from Dh28 million. Sales of homes and plots at the new Dubai island has been on the march, with the developer Nakheel seeing the market with periodic releases and at different price points. It was recently that a private developer announced its first project at the PJA.
Another UAE mega-island is seeing more homes coming up for sale. In Abu Dhabi, Aldar has launched the Fahid Island Beach Terraces, with prices starting from Dh3.6 million.
Aldar scored significant wins when the first homes on the new island went for sale, picking up significant interest from first-time buyers. The same formula looks like repeating this time too.
It didn’t take long for Wasl Group to sell out its newest releases at its Wasl Gate development in Jebel Ali. The second phase release of buildings D and E forming its South Garden project this week was met with instant demand.
Studios started from Dh630,000 and went up to Dh1.42 million for a 2-bedroom and Dh2.44 million for a 3-bedroom format.
By now that sprawling 'forested' residential community in Sharjah, Masaar by Arada, already host residents at its initial set of homes. Which does light up the prospects for the latest release, the Masaar 3, with a 2-bedroom townhouse from Dh1.79 million, Dh2.29 million for 3-bedroom townhouses, and so on. At the top of the range, the 5-bedroom versions start from Dh5.59 million.
