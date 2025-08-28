GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

UAE property sales: New Palm Jebel Ali, Fahid Island homes set up market for busy season

Wasl's latest South Garden releases in Jebel Ali prove an instant hit

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
2 MIN READ
The Palm Jebel Ali development is looking for a quick start to the busy season with releases of new homes.
The Palm Jebel Ali development is looking for a quick start to the busy season with releases of new homes.
Supplied

Dubai: It’s not even September yet – but UAE developers such as Nakheel, Aldar, Wasl and Arada have been quick to come up with their latest releases and set the market going into the crucial final four months of 2025. Here’s a list of the most attention garnering launches o recent days:

Palm Jebel Ali

Dubai’s second Palm has released more 5- and 6-bedroom villas, with prices starting from Dh28 million. Sales of homes and plots at the new Dubai island has been on the march, with the developer Nakheel seeing the market with periodic releases and at different price points. It was recently that a private developer announced its first project at the PJA.

Fahid Island

Another UAE mega-island is seeing more homes coming up for sale. In Abu Dhabi, Aldar has launched the Fahid Island Beach Terraces, with prices starting from Dh3.6 million.

Aldar scored significant wins when the first homes on the new island went for sale, picking up significant interest from first-time buyers. The same formula looks like repeating this time too.

South Garden

It didn’t take long for Wasl Group to sell out its newest releases at its Wasl Gate development in Jebel Ali. The second phase release of buildings D and E forming its South Garden project this week was met with instant demand.

Studios started from Dh630,000 and went up to Dh1.42 million for a 2-bedroom and Dh2.44 million for a 3-bedroom format.

Masaar 3

By now that sprawling 'forested' residential community in Sharjah, Masaar by Arada, already host residents at its initial set of homes. Which does light up the prospects for the latest release, the Masaar 3, with a 2-bedroom townhouse from Dh1.79 million, Dh2.29 million for 3-bedroom townhouses, and so on. At the top of the range, the 5-bedroom versions start from Dh5.59 million.

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai propertyAbu Dhabi propertySharjah property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

More shoreline homes will come to market in Abu Dhabi, at Fahid Island.

New residential project at Dh40b Fahid Island confirmed

1m read
The Naia Island Dubai isn't just about adding more homes on the Dubai waterfront. It could even reset the price benchmarks in the city's super-luxury waterfront home category.

Will Naia set new highs for Dubai waterfront homes?

2m read
Jebel Ali handled 545,000 vehicles during the period, with imports making up 65% of the total, sourced primarily from China, Japan, Thailand, India, and South Korea.

DP World expands Jebel Ali vehicle capacity

2m read
The Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone continues to be one of the drivers of new real estate projects in Downtown Jebel Ali. Prices have been seeing significant gains year-on-year.

Is Downtown Jebel Ali Dubai's new property hotspot?

2m read