Dubai’s second Palm has released more 5- and 6-bedroom villas, with prices starting from Dh28 million. Sales of homes and plots at the new Dubai island has been on the march, with the developer Nakheel seeing the market with periodic releases and at different price points. It was recently that a private developer announced its first project at the PJA.

Dubai: It’s not even September yet – but UAE developers such as Nakheel, Aldar, Wasl and Arada have been quick to come up with their latest releases and set the market going into the crucial final four months of 2025. Here’s a list of the most attention garnering launches o recent days:

By now that sprawling 'forested' residential community in Sharjah, Masaar by Arada, already host residents at its initial set of homes. Which does light up the prospects for the latest release, the Masaar 3, with a 2-bedroom townhouse from Dh1.79 million, Dh2.29 million for 3-bedroom townhouses, and so on. At the top of the range, the 5-bedroom versions start from Dh5.59 million.

