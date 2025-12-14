GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police warn parents: Emotional distance can push children towards drugs

New awareness campaign highlights the dangers of neglect and poor communication at home

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Police stress that prevention begins with attention and care at home.
Police stress that prevention begins with attention and care at home.
Instagram/shjpolice

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have released a hard-hitting awareness video warning families that emotional neglect and weak communication can leave children vulnerable to drug abuse.

Shared on the police’s official social media platforms, the video is part of an ongoing anti-narcotics campaign. It tells the story of a boy named Ali, who grows up feeling alone despite living with both parents.

Ali is shown spending long hours on his phone, with little guidance or emotional support. Work stress and social distractions dominate his parents’ lives, leaving little room for family interaction.

Seeking comfort in the wrong place

As the story unfolds, Ali looks for attention and understanding outside his home. He slowly falls into bad company, where negative influences take hold. Isolated and under pressure, he turns to drugs as a way to escape loneliness and emotional pain.

The video shows how quickly children can drift towards dangerous paths when they feel unheard and unsupported.

Parents speak with regret

A key moment comes when Ali’s parents reflect on their mistakes. The father admits his work kept him distant from his son’s life. The mother acknowledges that social commitments replaced meaningful conversations at home.

Their absence, the message suggests, created an emotional gap that put their child at risk.

Prevention starts at home

Sharjah Police said the campaign aims to remind families that parental care, open dialogue and emotional support are the first lines of defence against drugs.

Parents were urged to stay alert to their children’s emotional and social needs and to step in early before problems grow.

The police warned that addiction often develops quietly when communication breaks down, stressing that true prevention begins inside the home.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
