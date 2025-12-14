Australia’s social media ban for children is a wake-up call for all of us

While the world waits to see how the Australia ban plays out, some countries have already indicated they may follow. Denmark for one, while Malaysia has announced it plans to implement a similar ban. I hope the same is replicated in India. The Times of India newspaper had an interesting suggestion to make people pay for the use of social media, even a small token amount. This would help parents better monitor what apps their children are on. It is true that people will find a way to circumvent this ban and use technology to mask their real age, but we still have to try.