Australian PM makes last pitch on eve of teen social media ban

Social media platforms will face heavy penalties if they fail to weed out under-16 users
Sydney: Australia’s young teenagers will soon be spared from “endless” scrolling online, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday on the eve of the country’s world-first social media ban.
Social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok will from midnight face heavy penalties if they fail to weed out Australia-based users under 16.
Albanese made a last-ditch pitch to convince hundreds of thousands of Australian adolescents the contentious laws were for their own good.
“From December 10 if you’re under 16 you’re no longer allowed to have a social media account,” he said in a video message.
“You’ll know better than anyone what it’s like growing up with algorithms, endless feeds and the pressure that can come with that.
“That’s why we’ve taken this step to support you.”
Many Australian teenagers fear the restrictions will rob them of much-needed connection.
But Albanese said that with school summer holidays approaching, it was time for teenagers to unglue themselves from their phones.
“Above all, make the most of the school holidays coming up rather than spending it scrolling on your phone,” he said.
“Start a new sport, learn a new instrument, or read that book that has been sitting there on your shelf for some time.
“And importantly, spend quality time with your friends and your family. Face to face.”
Social media companies face fines of Aus$49.5 million (US$32 million) if they fail to take “reasonable steps” to comply with the legislation.
Online discussion site Reddit on Tuesday condemned Australia’s imminent social media ban for under-16s as “legally erroneous” but said it would comply with the landmark crackdown.
“While we disagree about the scope, effectiveness, and privacy implications of this law, as of December 10, we’re making some changes in line with these requirements,” the company said in a statement.
Reddit said it could not confirm local media reports that it was mulling a last-ditch legal challenge against the restrictions.
But it said the law would be a mistake.
“By limiting account eligibility and putting identity tests on internet usage, this law undermines everyone’s right to both free expression and privacy, as well as account-specific protections,” it said.
“We also believe the law’s application to Reddit - a pseudonymous, text-based forum overwhelmingly used by adults - is arbitrary, legally erroneous, and goes far beyond the original intent of the Australian Parliament, especially when other obvious platforms are exempt.”
