"As teachers, we don't just have a duty to ourselves but to our students as well. If we leave, where does that leave them? The UAE has looked after us and while Australia is far away, that's not going to remove us from this war. For me, my home is here. So, I'm going to stay as long as I can. We have emergency plans if we are forced to go, but none of us are jumping on planes and leaving now," she explained.