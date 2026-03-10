Repatriation flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi with empty seats 'disappoint' Australian govt
Dubai: Ever since repatriation services started from the UAE following the Iranian aggression in the region, the Australian government has reportedly been "disappointed" that flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi had rows and rows of empty seats.
Photos and video clips of what the Australian media described as "ghost flights,” with rows of seats left vacant, have become a bone of contention in both mainstream media over there and on social media in both countries.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong was quoted as saying it was "disappointing" to see flights from the Middle East arrive in Australia half-empty.
"We are seeking to work even more closely with the airlines to try and coordinate that. We want every seat filled," Wong told reporters on Friday.
Except for the first couple of flights, which had 380 to 450 passengers on board, most of the four-class Airbus A380 aircraft that departed from Dubai carried very few passengers. Sources told Gulf News that some flights had fewer than 150 passengers, others fewer than 100, and at least one had fewer than 50 aboard.
Known as the world's largest passenger aircraft, most A380 superjumbos have a seating capacity of over 480.
While some analysts have blamed last-minute availability, a lack of communication and coordination as well as high fares, some Australian expats in the UAE had a different story to tell.
"We are not leaving," they said on social media.
"We are not stuck in a war zone. Yes, there is war happening around us, but we don't want to come home… That is why the plane is empty," an Australian woman said in a viral video clip.
Several Emiratis reposted the video and appreciated the Australian expats for their solidarity and loyalty, while expats from other countries echoed similar sentiments about not leaving.
"For those who choose to stay, your trust in the UAE and its armed forces means a great deal to us. We value your solidarity, and we promise to keep you safe," said X user Khalifa.
Another X user, Bilal, commented: "The loyalty of UAE residents needs to be studied. UAE must be the first and only country in the world where its residents don't flee. They have so much trust in the government. Blessed to be a part of this community."
'The Star' added: "Bro, it's unbelievable, we're doing everything just normal. You will be surprised to know that most of the news you're seeing about Dubai — it's not accurate."
Gulf News also spoke to Hayley Reynolds, an Australian teacher in Dubai. "Of the Australians I know, none of us are planning on going back," she said.
"As teachers, we don't just have a duty to ourselves but to our students as well. If we leave, where does that leave them? The UAE has looked after us and while Australia is far away, that's not going to remove us from this war. For me, my home is here. So, I'm going to stay as long as I can. We have emergency plans if we are forced to go, but none of us are jumping on planes and leaving now," she explained.
A parent to five cats, Reynolds also cited that she cannot part ways with her pets. "Australia does not allow any pets imported in from the UAE. If I was to bring my pets in, they would have to spend six months in another country first. I wouldn't ever consider leaving without them," she added.
Some Australian expats have also cited the high cost of living back home as another reason to stay put.
More than 1,500 Australians have departed the UAE for Australia on 18 commercial flights, with hundreds more having safely left for other destinations, Australia's Ambassador to the UAE Ridwaan Jadwat said on Monday.
Speaking in a video message posted on social media, he said “the overwhelming majority of Australians, who were stranded in the UAE in transit at the onset of the conflict, have departed.”
"Our team has been working closely with the airlines and airports to help support Australians during this difficult time. We are very grateful to UAE authorities, Emirates, and Etihad for their ongoing support in making these flights happen.
Acknowledging that some Australian expats may have been considering returning home, a decision he described as "difficult, particularly when you have made a home here,” Jadwat said: "If you do wish to return, we encourage you to book available flights. Currently, there are commercial flights scheduled and there are seats available.”
The Australian government on Sunday directed "the departure of the dependents of Australian officials posted to the UAE in response to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East."
The Australian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Australian Consulate in Dubai are closed to the public. The missions are providing essential consular services, such as those related to passports, via email or telephone, as per the latest update shared on the embassy's social media handles.
Australians in need of emergency consular assistance can contact the Australian government's 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre: +61 2 6261 3305 (from overseas) and 1300 555 135 in Australia.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade had also opened a crisis registration portal for Australians in Israel, Iran, the UAE and Qatar.