Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee moves to Dubai

Stars from across industries have increasingly been choosing Dubai as their home in recent years. With its world-class infrastructure, high safety standards and lifestyle offerings, the city has attracted leading names from entertainment, sports and business alike.
The latest to join the list is former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, who has relocated to Dubai with his family. Lee, who formed a formidable pace trio with Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie during Australia’s dominant run in the early 2000s, shared the news on social media, posting a series of photographs and videos that offer a glimpse into their new life in the Emirate.
“What began as a few trips for work has grown into something much bigger… Dubai is now home,” wrote the legendary pacer, who claimed over 700 wickets across all formats of the game.
The visuals showcased Dubai in all its splendour — from the Burj Khalifa and the city’s lush golf courses to a desert camel ride — highlighting the experiences the family has embraced since the move.
“The kids are thriving, the schools are fantastic, sport is everywhere, and it’s the people you meet along the way that really make it,” added Lee.
Despite settling in Dubai, Lee подчеркed that his bond with Australia remains unchanged. “We’ll always be proud to call Australia home and I’m so grateful for the life we’ve built there. That will never change,” he said.
Lee retired from international cricket in 2012 following a 13-year career. In December last year, he was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, joining an elite group of the game’s greats.
His connection with the UAE continues to strengthen. Late last month, the former cricketer was appointed global ambassador for real estate conglomerate Danube Group.
