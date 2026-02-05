GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee moves to Dubai

Lee retired from international cricket in 2012 following a 13-year career

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brett Lee
Brett Lee
PTI

Stars from across industries have increasingly been choosing Dubai as their home in recent years. With its world-class infrastructure, high safety standards and lifestyle offerings, the city has attracted leading names from entertainment, sports and business alike.

The latest to join the list is former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, who has relocated to Dubai with his family. Lee, who formed a formidable pace trio with Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie during Australia’s dominant run in the early 2000s, shared the news on social media, posting a series of photographs and videos that offer a glimpse into their new life in the Emirate.

“What began as a few trips for work has grown into something much bigger… Dubai is now home,” wrote the legendary pacer, who claimed over 700 wickets across all formats of the game.

The visuals showcased Dubai in all its splendour — from the Burj Khalifa and the city’s lush golf courses to a desert camel ride — highlighting the experiences the family has embraced since the move.

“The kids are thriving, the schools are fantastic, sport is everywhere, and it’s the people you meet along the way that really make it,” added Lee.

Despite settling in Dubai, Lee подчеркed that his bond with Australia remains unchanged. “We’ll always be proud to call Australia home and I’m so grateful for the life we’ve built there. That will never change,” he said.

Lee retired from international cricket in 2012 following a 13-year career. In December last year, he was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, joining an elite group of the game’s greats.

If you want it tighter, more magazine-style, or with a slightly glossier celeb angle, say the word.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rizwan Sajan and Brett Lee

Danube Properties names Brett Lee as global ambassador

1m read
Sammy Yahood (right) has commented on social media that Islam is a "disgusting ideology". His Australian visa was cancelled three hours before his flight departed from Israel. At left is Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

Australia cancels visa of Israeli influencer Yahood

2m read
Alex Eala to compete at Philippine Women’s Open

Alex Eala to compete at Philippine Women’s Open

2m read
Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy who once set Guinness Record set to retire

2m read