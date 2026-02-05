GOLD/FOREX
Brett Lee feels India v Pakistan T20 World match must happen for the sake of fans

T20 World Cup will begin on February 7 and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Brett Lee feels India v Pakistan T20 World match must happen for the sake of fans

Dubai: Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has expressed his hope that the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash takes place at the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing the immense global following the rivalry commands.

“I really hope the India vs Pakistan match happens and they get the opportunity to play. Billions of fans across the world look forward to that contest,” Lee said on a podcast in Dubai.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, renowned for his blistering pace and fearsome presence, remains one of the most successful fast bowlers of the modern era. Lee finished his international career with 310 Test wickets, 380 wickets in 221 One-Day Internationals, and 28 wickets in T20Is for Australia.

Tournament favourites

When asked to choose a favourite between India and Pakistan, Lee admitted it was a difficult call. “Picking between India and Pakistan is like choosing your favourite son — it’s incredibly hard. Both teams are great. Let’s take politics out of it and focus purely on cricket. On paper, India look stronger, but the most important thing is that the match happens. Whenever these two teams play, the entire world watches.”

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7 and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will feature 20 teams competing in 55 matches, with the final set to be played in Ahmedabad on March 8.

Discussing title contenders, Lee named India, Australia, England and New Zealand as the frontrunners, while identifying New Zealand as his dark horses. He predicted Australia to edge past India in the final, citing their balance, experience and proven winning mindset in major tournaments.

Highlighting players to watch, Lee tipped Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy as a potential leading wicket-taker. “This is the time of his life. His current form, combined with the pitches that will suit his style, makes this tournament perfect for him. He can completely bamboozle batters. This could be his World Cup.”

Among batters, Lee backed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav to score heavily. “For me, it’s Suryakumar Yadav — SKY really is the limit.”

Importance of pace bowling

Lee also emphasised the continued importance of fast bowling in major tournaments. “Pace attacks remain key. It’s often easier to target spinners at the death, as batters are getting more inventive against spin and medium pace. But genuine pace is always dangerous, regardless of the format. Jasprit Bumrah is a freak of nature. He’s exceptional. I wish I had played alongside him — or had him in my team — because he’s that good.”

Lee was speaking at the Mr Cricket UAE podcast hosted by founder Anis Sajan.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
