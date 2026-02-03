GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

What will happen if Pakistan boycott India match in T20 World Cup?

Pakistan’s decision has pushed the tournament into an unusual and uncomfortable situation

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
What will happen if Pakistan boycott India match in T20 World Cup?

Dubai: Pakistan’s decision not to play India in the T20 World Cup has significantly complicated their route to the Super 8s and the knockout stages. By opting out of the February 15 fixture in Colombo, Pakistan would leave themselves needing victories in all three of their remaining group matches to qualify.

On paper, that task appears manageable. Pakistan are strong favourites against their other group opponents — Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA — all of whom are ranked considerably lower. However, recent history offers a warning: the USA stunned Pakistan in the 2024 edition with a Super Over victory that ultimately led to Pakistan’s elimination.

Pakistan’s declaration that it will not take the field against India has pushed the tournament into an unusual and uncomfortable situation.

Under ICC tournament regulations, the procedure is clear. India will travel to Colombo as scheduled, train as planned and attend the pre-match press conference. If Pakistan then refuse to play, the match will be deemed forfeited. India would be awarded two points, Pakistan none — and, crucially, Pakistan’s net run rate would suffer.

Difficult scenario

There is only one alternative outcome. If India were not to travel to Colombo, the match would be classified as abandoned rather than forfeited, resulting in shared points. As things stand, however, responsibility rests squarely with Pakistan.

Although no play would take place, net run rate can still be affected for the defaulting side, depending on the method applied under the tournament’s playing conditions. Effectively, India would begin their group campaign with a head start, while Pakistan would lose both points and their margin for error.

While forfeits at World Cups are rare, they are not without precedent. During the 1996 ODI World Cup, Australia and the West Indies refused to play matches in Sri Lanka following a bomb blast in Colombo, handing Sri Lanka full points. In 2003, England forfeited their match against Zimbabwe in Harare due to political and safety concerns, while New Zealand declined to play Kenya in Nairobi for similar reasons.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-CupcricketPakistanindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India-Pakistan tie: Broadcasters can face $500m losses

India-Pakistan tie: Broadcasters can face $500m losses

2m read
Babar Azam

Could Pakistan be removed from T20 World Cup?

2m read
Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the third T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 1, 2026.

Pakistan to boycott India match in T20 World Cup

2m read
Ali Khan (left) and Monank Patel of the USA

Pakistan-born USA cricketer Ali Khan’s visa denied

2m read