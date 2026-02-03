What will happen if Pakistan boycott India match in T20 World Cup?

Dubai: Pakistan’s decision not to play India in the T20 World Cup has significantly complicated their route to the Super 8s and the knockout stages. By opting out of the February 15 fixture in Colombo, Pakistan would leave themselves needing victories in all three of their remaining group matches to qualify.

While forfeits at World Cups are rare, they are not without precedent. During the 1996 ODI World Cup, Australia and the West Indies refused to play matches in Sri Lanka following a bomb blast in Colombo, handing Sri Lanka full points. In 2003, England forfeited their match against Zimbabwe in Harare due to political and safety concerns, while New Zealand declined to play Kenya in Nairobi for similar reasons.

Although no play would take place, net run rate can still be affected for the defaulting side, depending on the method applied under the tournament’s playing conditions. Effectively, India would begin their group campaign with a head start, while Pakistan would lose both points and their margin for error.

