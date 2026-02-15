GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain disrupt the India-Pakistan clash in Colombo?

Rain and cloudy skies could disrupt India-Pakistan T20 clash in Colombo Sunday

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan players seen during a practice session on Friday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo ahead of their T20 World Cup match against India.
Pakistan players seen during a practice session on Friday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo ahead of their T20 World Cup match against India.
X/@TheRealPCB

Rain clouds and overcast skies threaten Sunday’s high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 clash in Colombo, with Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology forecasting scattered showers that could delay or interrupt the match.

Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology has flagged a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, raising the risk of rain in Colombo.

According to media reports, AccuWeather predicts two brief showers around 5pm, but the India-Pakistan T20 clash in Colombo is still expected to go ahead under overcast skies.

Temperatures are likely to hover around 27°C, with humidity in the low-to-mid 70s. Most forecasts suggest the heaviest rain could arrive before the scheduled 7pm start, potentially delaying the toss or shortening the game, though some clearing is expected after 8pm, with isolated showers possibly continuing into the night.

Clouds and humidity could impact play

Mostly cloudy skies may reduce sunshine, affecting visibility and ball movement for both batters and bowlers. Colombo’s lively pitch combined with uncertain weather could turn the clash into a strategic contest.

India’s power-hitting could dominate quick runs and sixes, while Pakistan’s disciplined bowling, sharp fielding, and patience might exploit a rain-affected game to their advantage.

Premadasa Stadium ready for rain

According to ESPN, the R. Premadasa Stadium is equipped with a sophisticated drainage system and extensive covers to protect both the pitch and outfield.

Ground staff manually channel water toward perimeter drains, enabling the field to become playable within 45–60 minutes after heavy rain.

Scattered showers are also expected on Saturday, which could disrupt India’s scheduled training session. So far, the T20 World Cup has largely avoided any major weather-related interruptions.

Group-stage implications

India and Pakistan currently have four points each after two games, with India leading Group A on net run rate. If rain forces a washout, both sides would receive one point, as there is no reserve day for group-stage matches.

Match details

  • When: Sunday, February 15, 5:30pm

  • Where: R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

Where to watch

Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-CupcricketPakistanindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Indian cricketers arrive in Colombo for their T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan, in Colombo on Friday.

India-Pakistan set for Colombo classic: Key insights

3m read
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms could disrupt the high-stakes Group A showdown.

Will rain spoil India-Pakistan T20 match in Colombo?

2m read
Indian and Pakistan fans togethether enjoying India vs Pakistan clash in the DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Sunday.

Cricket the big winner as India-Pakistan meet on Sunday

3m read
It’s surprising Pakistan backed out, Ganguly says

It’s surprising Pakistan backed out, Ganguly says

1m read