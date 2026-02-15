T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain disrupt the India-Pakistan clash in Colombo?

Rain and cloudy skies could disrupt India-Pakistan T20 clash in Colombo Sunday
Rain clouds and overcast skies threaten Sunday’s high-stakes India-Pakistan T20 clash in Colombo, with Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology forecasting scattered showers that could delay or interrupt the match.
Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology has flagged a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, raising the risk of rain in Colombo.
According to media reports, AccuWeather predicts two brief showers around 5pm, but the India-Pakistan T20 clash in Colombo is still expected to go ahead under overcast skies.
Temperatures are likely to hover around 27°C, with humidity in the low-to-mid 70s. Most forecasts suggest the heaviest rain could arrive before the scheduled 7pm start, potentially delaying the toss or shortening the game, though some clearing is expected after 8pm, with isolated showers possibly continuing into the night.
Mostly cloudy skies may reduce sunshine, affecting visibility and ball movement for both batters and bowlers. Colombo’s lively pitch combined with uncertain weather could turn the clash into a strategic contest.
India’s power-hitting could dominate quick runs and sixes, while Pakistan’s disciplined bowling, sharp fielding, and patience might exploit a rain-affected game to their advantage.
According to ESPN, the R. Premadasa Stadium is equipped with a sophisticated drainage system and extensive covers to protect both the pitch and outfield.
Ground staff manually channel water toward perimeter drains, enabling the field to become playable within 45–60 minutes after heavy rain.
Scattered showers are also expected on Saturday, which could disrupt India’s scheduled training session. So far, the T20 World Cup has largely avoided any major weather-related interruptions.
India and Pakistan currently have four points each after two games, with India leading Group A on net run rate. If rain forces a washout, both sides would receive one point, as there is no reserve day for group-stage matches.
When: Sunday, February 15, 5:30pm
Where: R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming
India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.