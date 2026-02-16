GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Former Pakistan skipper says time is up for Shaheen, Babar and Shadab after loss to India

Pakistan face heavy criticism after crushing loss to India in T20 World Cup

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Babar Azam looks on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
Pakistan's Babar Azam looks on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
AFP-ISHARA S.KODIKARA

Pakistan’s campaign at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup suffered a major setback on Sunday after a heavy 61 run defeat to India. The loss triggered strong criticism from several former Pakistan players, who questioned the team’s leadership, selection policy and continued reliance on senior stars.

Chasing 176, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs. They didn't even put up a fight. Maybe all the controverises before the match added more pressure on them to deliver and they failed miserably.

India had earlier posted 175 for 7 in 20 overs, with Ishan Kishan leading the charge with a brilliant 77 off 40 balls to earn Player of the Match honours.

Strong reactions from former players

The defeat led to sharp reactions from former Pakistan internationals.

Mohammad Yousuf, former Pakistan captain and senior batsman, said it was time to move on from the senior trio of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan. He stressed that Pakistan need fresh energy and new talent instead of what he described as empty wins against weaker teams.

Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan captain, and former PCB chairman, labelled the batting performance a disaster. He said the team has shown little improvement despite facing the same Indian bowling attack over the years.

Ahmed Shehzad, former Pakistan opener, called it pathetic cricket and criticised the management for sticking with the same players despite repeated failures. He was also commentating during this game.

Abid Ali, test cricketer for Pakistan, said selection should be based on current performance rather than reputation. He questioned whether some senior players are still doing enough to justify their place in the team.

Sohaib Maqsood, former Pakistan middle order batsman, criticised the decision to bowl first on a surface where chasing was not easy. He added that the bowling unit failed to apply pressure early in the match.

What next for Pakistan?

Pakistan must now beat Namibia on February 18 to keep their super 8 qualification hopes alive. Another defeat would almost certainly end their World Cup campaign. However, they are massive favourites to win this game

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-CupICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav attends a practice session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026.

No hand shakes during India-Pakistan match today

1m read
Pakistan players seen during a practice session on Friday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo ahead of their T20 World Cup match against India.

Will rain disrupt India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash?

3m read
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha attends a training session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026.

T20 WC: Salman Agha leaves handshake decision to India

2m read
Indian cricketers arrive in Colombo for their T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan, in Colombo on Friday.

India-Pakistan set for Colombo classic: Key insights

3m read