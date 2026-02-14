GOLD/FOREX
Salman Agha leaves handshake decision to India ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan captain calls for spirit of the game as tensions resurface in Colombo

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha attends a training session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026.
Colombo: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha says it is up to India’s players to decide whether they will shake hands before and after Sunday’s much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash.

Political and diplomatic tensions between the two nations have often spilled onto the cricket field. The match in Colombo will be their first meeting since last year’s heated Asia Cup in the UAE.

Pakistan’s government had earlier threatened to boycott the fixture after the International Cricket Council removed Bangladesh from the World Cup for refusing to play matches in India over security concerns.

Pakistan eventually agreed to take part following intense discussions with the ICC. The India-Pakistan fixture remains one of the tournament’s biggest revenue drivers.

Tensions peaked during the Asia Cup when India captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with Agha. There were several heated exchanges during that tournament, with Suryakumar and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf fined for breaching the ICC’s code of conduct.

India went on to lift the Asia Cup but refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Captains speak

“The game should be played in the right spirit, the way it has been since it started. The rest is up to them,” Agha said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday when asked about the handshake.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, avoided giving a clear answer. “We are here to play cricket. We’ll take those calls tomorrow,” he said.

History favours India

India have dominated this rivalry in the shortest format, winning 12 of the 16 T20 matches between the sides. They also hold a strong 6-1 record in T20 World Cup meetings since 2007, with one match tied.

“We don’t have a good record against them in World Cups,” Agha admitted. “But every match is a new day. You learn from history. We’ll try to perform well and win.”

Suryakumar echoed that view, saying past results count for little once the match begins and that complacency can be dangerous in a contest of this scale.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
