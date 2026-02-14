Salman Agha leaves handshake decision to India ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan’s government had earlier threatened to boycott the fixture after the International Cricket Council removed Bangladesh from the World Cup for refusing to play matches in India over security concerns.

Political and diplomatic tensions between the two nations have often spilled onto the cricket field. The match in Colombo will be their first meeting since last year’s heated Asia Cup in the UAE.

Colombo: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha says it is up to India’s players to decide whether they will shake hands before and after Sunday’s much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash.

Tensions peaked during the Asia Cup when India captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with Agha. There were several heated exchanges during that tournament, with Suryakumar and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf fined for breaching the ICC’s code of conduct.

Pakistan eventually agreed to take part following intense discussions with the ICC. The India-Pakistan fixture remains one of the tournament’s biggest revenue drivers.

“The game should be played in the right spirit, the way it has been since it started. The rest is up to them,” Agha said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday when asked about the handshake.

Suryakumar echoed that view, saying past results count for little once the match begins and that complacency can be dangerous in a contest of this scale.

“We don’t have a good record against them in World Cups,” Agha admitted. “But every match is a new day. You learn from history. We’ll try to perform well and win.”

India have dominated this rivalry in the shortest format, winning 12 of the 16 T20 matches between the sides. They also hold a strong 6-1 record in T20 World Cup meetings since 2007, with one match tied.

