Pakistan cricketers fined for poor T20 World Cup show

Their campaign ended in Super 8s after New Zealand qualified with better NRR
Dubai: Players representing Pakistan at the T20 World Cup have each been fined 5 million Pakistani rupees by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their poor performance, according to local media reports.
Pakistan narrowly avoided an upset against the Netherlands in their tournament opener before securing a win over the USA. In the highly-anticipated match against India, Pakistan again failed to deliver as they lost in an one-sided clash.
Victories over Namibia helped Pakistan advance to the Super 8 stage. Their match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain, followed by a loss to England that left their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread. England’s win over New Zealand briefly reignited those hopes, but although Pakistan edged past Sri Lanka, the narrow margin did little to boost their net run rate. As a result, New Zealand progressed to the semi-finals, bringing an end to Pakistan’s campaign.
Sources said the fines were not imposed for disciplinary breaches but rather for what the board considers underperformance in the tournament. Officials have allegedly made it clear that preferential treatment is over, and that financial rewards will now be strictly tied to performance.
Under the current pay structure, players are compensated according to their contract category. A-category players earn a monthly salary of Rs4.5 million plus Rs2.07 million from ICC revenue sharing. B-category players receive Rs3 million per month and Rs1.5525 million as their ICC share. C-category players are paid Rs1 million monthly along with Rs1.035 million in ICC revenue, while D-category players earn Rs750,000 per month and Rs517,500 from ICC distributions. Match fees are paid separately. Notably, no player was placed in the A category for the central contracts covering July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.