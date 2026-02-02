Could Pakistan be removed from T20 World Cup?

This won’t be a first for the ICC as countries have refused to play World Cup matches before. In the 2007 Cricket World Cup, India refused to play Pakistan in the Super 8 stage due to political tensions and security concerns. The match was cancelled, and both teams were awarded no points, meaning neither side gained an advantage. The ICC did not impose bans but treated it as a forfeited match, reflecting a diplomatic and logistical failure rather than a disciplinary action.