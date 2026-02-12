Where to watch the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Dubai: 10 best spots

For a truly immersive experience, head to Reel Cinemas at either Dubai Mall or Dubai Marina Mall. There's something special about watching cricket on a massive cinema screen with surround sound that amplifies every boundary and wicket. Tickets start from just Dh44, making it an affordable option for groups and families. The match starts at 5:30pm UAE time, so grab your popcorn and settle in for what's sure to be an unforgettable showdown.