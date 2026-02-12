GOLD/FOREX
Where to watch the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Dubai: 10 best spots

From cinema screens to buzzing sports bars, here’s where to catch every over

Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
The India versus Pakistan cricket clash is this Sunday, February 15 2026.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The India versus Pakistan cricket match is always one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, and this Sunday, February 15 2026, promises to be no different.

Whilst many of us can't make it to Sri Lanka to watch the action unfold in person, Dubai offers plenty of brilliant spots to soak up the atmosphere and cheer on your team.

Whether you prefer a cinema screen experience or the buzzing energy of a sports bar, here are the best places to catch all the drama.

Watch on the big screen

Reel Cinemas

For a truly immersive experience, head to Reel Cinemas at either Dubai Mall or Dubai Marina Mall. There's something special about watching cricket on a massive cinema screen with surround sound that amplifies every boundary and wicket. Tickets start from just Dh44, making it an affordable option for groups and families. The match starts at 5:30pm UAE time, so grab your popcorn and settle in for what's sure to be an unforgettable showdown.

Location: Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall

Sports cafes and restaurants

The Coterie Social

This award-winning venue brings style and substance together. With its chic interiors, lively crowd and multiple screens throughout, The Coterie Social offers a match-day experience that feels both sophisticated and energetic. Their signature gourmet bites elevate the whole experience, perfect for fans who want comfort and excitement in equal measure.

Location: Ibn Battuta Mall, above Precision Football

Tiger Bar Stock Exchange

Dubai's first stock market-themed sports bar adds a unique twist to your viewing experience. Beverage prices fluctuate in real time based on demand, just like shares on a trading floor, which adds an extra layer of unpredictability to the evening. Multiple big screens ensure you won't miss a moment, whilst the extensive food menu keeps energy levels high throughout the match.

Location: Barceló Al Jaddaf, Oud Metha Street

Lal Qila

If you fancy combining cricket with an authentic dining experience, Lal Qila is serving up a grand buffet feast alongside the live action on big screens. From sizzling barbecue to traditional favourites, you can enjoy unlimited delights whilst celebrating every six and wicket. It's the perfect spot to gather your squad for a proper celebration.

Location: Jumeirah and Sheikh Zayed Road

The Huddle

The energy at The Huddle is infectious. With massive screens, a passionate crowd and an atmosphere built on shared excitement, it genuinely feels like you're part of the action rather than just watching it. Their hearty bites and wide selection of drinks make it easy to settle in for the duration, whilst the camaraderie amongst fans creates those memorable match-day moments.

Location: Citymax Hotels, Bur Dubai and Citymax Hotels, Barsha

Revelry

Brought to you by the team behind Tresind Studio and Avatara, Revelry is an Indian tapas bar that promises exceptional food and drinks in a stylish, contemporary setting. As you cheer for your team, you'll be treated to innovative dishes that turn the match into a proper culinary experience.

Location: Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 1

The Permit Room

Known for its electric atmosphere and big screens, The Permit Room is where every boundary feels like a festival. The buzzing crowd and hearty bites combine to create an experience that rivals being at the stadium itself. If you want pure, unadulterated cricket passion, this is your spot.

Location: Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Al Mankhool, Bur Dubai

Kickers

Located in Dubai Sports City, Kickers offers large screens and a lively atmosphere that attracts both cricket fans and sports enthusiasts. The terrace overlooks the floodlit football academy, giving you bonus entertainment between overs. It's a popular choice for those who want a relaxed yet energetic vibe.

Location: Sports Village, Dubai Sports City

Mr Toad's Barsha Heights

This pub is a firm favourite amongst cricket fans who appreciate a relaxed yet passionate atmosphere. Big screens, a menu packed with classics and a crowd that knows their cricket make it ideal for settling in and enjoying the India versus Pakistan showdown.

Location: Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel

Buffalo Wings & Rings

With branches in JLT and DIFC, Buffalo Wings & Rings offers excellent value with pocket-friendly meals and drinks. Multiple screens ensure you catch all the action, whilst their delicious menu keeps you well fuelled throughout the match.

Location: Liberty House DIFC and Cluster U, JLT

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
