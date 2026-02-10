DJ Chetas headlines a colourful Holi festival with music, food and India vs Pakistan
Taking place on February 15, 2026 at Dubai Sports City's ISD Sports Academy Football Zone, Holiverse 2026 is a full-day outdoor celebration combining everything you love about Holi with world-class music and live cricket. You can expect coloured powder, confetti, great food and non-stop dancing under the open sky.
The organisers have put together a thoughtfully produced festival experience that caters to music lovers, cricket fans and families alike.
Headlining the event is DJ Chetas, one of Bollywood's most celebrated DJs, known for his high-energy sets that keep crowds on their feet for hours. He'll be joined by an impressive lineup of supporting acts including DJ Nitesh, DJ Manoj, DJ Sohail, DJ Gautam, DJ Buddha and Yogmusiic.
Together, they'll deliver a seamless mix of Bollywood anthems, commercial hits, EDM and desi rhythms throughout the day. Whether you're a fan of classic Bollywood bangers or prefer something more contemporary, there'll be something for everyone on the dancefloor.
As if the music and colours weren't enough, Holiverse 2026 has added an extra treat for cricket fans. Attendees will be able to watch the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match live on multiple large LED screens positioned throughout the venue.
Watching one of cricket's most iconic rivalries whilst celebrating Holi with friends sounds like a pretty perfect Sunday to us.
The festival promises a rich mix of experiences beyond just the music. Coordinated colour throws and confetti moments will create those picture-perfect memories, whilst premium viewing zones ensure everyone gets a great spot. There will also be curated food experiences to keep you fuelled throughout the day's celebrations.
The good news is that Holiverse 2026 is remarkably accessible for such a large-scale event. Tickets start from just Dh60 on Platinumlist, making it a brilliant option for groups, couples and families. Children under eight years old can enter completely free of charge.
Just remember to wear clothes you don't mind getting very, very colourful.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
