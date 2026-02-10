GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

How to celebrate Holi 2026 along with India vs Pakistan match in Dubai?

DJ Chetas headlines a colourful Holi festival with music, food and India vs Pakistan

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A scene from Bollywood hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor
A scene from Bollywood hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor
Dharma Productions

Dubai: If you're looking for the perfect way to celebrate Holi this year without missing out on the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan, look no further. Dubai is about to host one of its most exciting festival events of the season, and it promises to be an absolute blast.

What is Holiverse 2026?

Taking place on February 15, 2026 at Dubai Sports City's ISD Sports Academy Football Zone, Holiverse 2026 is a full-day outdoor celebration combining everything you love about Holi with world-class music and live cricket. You can expect coloured powder, confetti, great food and non-stop dancing under the open sky.

The organisers have put together a thoughtfully produced festival experience that caters to music lovers, cricket fans and families alike.

The music lineup

Headlining the event is DJ Chetas, one of Bollywood's most celebrated DJs, known for his high-energy sets that keep crowds on their feet for hours. He'll be joined by an impressive lineup of supporting acts including DJ Nitesh, DJ Manoj, DJ Sohail, DJ Gautam, DJ Buddha and Yogmusiic.

Together, they'll deliver a seamless mix of Bollywood anthems, commercial hits, EDM and desi rhythms throughout the day. Whether you're a fan of classic Bollywood bangers or prefer something more contemporary, there'll be something for everyone on the dancefloor.

Cricket's biggest rivalry on the big screen

As if the music and colours weren't enough, Holiverse 2026 has added an extra treat for cricket fans. Attendees will be able to watch the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match live on multiple large LED screens positioned throughout the venue.

Watching one of cricket's most iconic rivalries whilst celebrating Holi with friends sounds like a pretty perfect Sunday to us.

What to expect on the day

The festival promises a rich mix of experiences beyond just the music. Coordinated colour throws and confetti moments will create those picture-perfect memories, whilst premium viewing zones ensure everyone gets a great spot. There will also be curated food experiences to keep you fuelled throughout the day's celebrations.

Tickets and pricing

The good news is that Holiverse 2026 is remarkably accessible for such a large-scale event. Tickets start from just Dh60 on Platinumlist, making it a brilliant option for groups, couples and families. Children under eight years old can enter completely free of charge.

Just remember to wear clothes you don't mind getting very, very colourful.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketPakistanindiaDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

No penalty for Bangladesh after T20 World Cup row: ICC

No penalty for Bangladesh after T20 World Cup row: ICC

2m read
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi barely slept on eve of final

2m read
Chandrika Tandon: From boardrooms to global stages

Chandrika Tandon: From boardrooms to global stages

6m read
Musician Flea (L) and singer Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at L.A. Live's Club Nokia to benefit The Silverlake Conservatory of Music on August 24, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Meet the musicians who turned marathon runners

3m read