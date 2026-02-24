GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

India, Pakistan placed in same group for Women’s T20 World Cup

Highly-anticipated clash between two nations will take place on June 14 in Edgbaston

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (L) plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025.
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (L) plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same pool after the International Cricket Council unveiled the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in England from June 12 to July 5.

The high-profile India-Pakistan clash is set for June 14 at Edgbaston. With 12 teams competing, this edition will feature the largest line-up in the tournament’s history.

Group A comprises Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands while Group B includes West Indies, hosts England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland.

England will kick off the tournament against Sri Lanka on June 12. A day later, Ireland and Scotland will face off in an all-European encounter at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands secured the final four spots through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier held in Nepal last month. They join defending champions New Zealand, 2009 inaugural winners England, 2016 champions West Indies, current ODI world champions India, and six-time T20 title-holders Australia.

England’s meeting with Scotland at Headingley Stadium on June 20 will mark the first time the two sides clash at an ICC event on English soil.

The Netherlands will be making their tournament debut and will open their campaign against Bangladesh, who went unbeaten during the qualifiers.

“The release of the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the run-up to the global, premier sporting event,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.

“This event is in continuation of ICC’s sustained investment in women’s Cricket — across expanded participation and high-performance pathways, event and production standards, tournament prize money, widened media distribution and commercial partnerships — towards the goal of commanding higher levels of attention, affiliation and stature with fans worldwide,” he said.

“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport — breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities — and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July,” Gupta said.

The final will take place at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's team player gather at the end of the first innings during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

T20 World Cup: How Pakistan can qualify for the Super8s

2m read
India v Pakistan: Will handshake row return at T20 WC?

India v Pakistan: Will handshake row return at T20 WC?

2m read
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) and his teammates walk off the field after winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026.

'We assumed India-Pakistan fixture would be played'

3m read
UAE captain Muhammad Waseem during the launch of the UAE kit for the ICC T20 World Cup. Also seen Mubashshir Usmani on the right.

UAE cricket plays key role in Pakistan revoking boycott

2m read