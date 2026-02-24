India, Pakistan placed in same group for Women’s T20 World Cup

Highly-anticipated clash between two nations will take place on June 14 in Edgbaston
Dubai: India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same pool after the International Cricket Council unveiled the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in England from June 12 to July 5.
The high-profile India-Pakistan clash is set for June 14 at Edgbaston. With 12 teams competing, this edition will feature the largest line-up in the tournament’s history.
Group A comprises Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands while Group B includes West Indies, hosts England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland.
England will kick off the tournament against Sri Lanka on June 12. A day later, Ireland and Scotland will face off in an all-European encounter at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands secured the final four spots through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier held in Nepal last month. They join defending champions New Zealand, 2009 inaugural winners England, 2016 champions West Indies, current ODI world champions India, and six-time T20 title-holders Australia.
England’s meeting with Scotland at Headingley Stadium on June 20 will mark the first time the two sides clash at an ICC event on English soil.
The Netherlands will be making their tournament debut and will open their campaign against Bangladesh, who went unbeaten during the qualifiers.
“The release of the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the run-up to the global, premier sporting event,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.
“This event is in continuation of ICC’s sustained investment in women’s Cricket — across expanded participation and high-performance pathways, event and production standards, tournament prize money, widened media distribution and commercial partnerships — towards the goal of commanding higher levels of attention, affiliation and stature with fans worldwide,” he said.
“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport — breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities — and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July,” Gupta said.
The final will take place at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5.