Historic win: India beat South Africa to win first Women's World Cup title

India make history in their third World Cup final; South Africa reach maiden final
India made history by winning the Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. The victory marked India’s third appearance in a World Cup final after 2005 and 2017, while the Proteas played their first-ever final.
Opener Shafali Verma scored a career-best 87 off 78 balls, anchoring India’s innings as the hosts posted 298/7 in 50 overs. Her 100-run opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana (45) set a solid foundation. Middle-order contributions from Deepti Sharma (58) and a quickfire 34 from Richa Ghosh helped India reach a competitive total, the second-highest in a Women’s ODI World Cup final.
Shafali also made a decisive impact with the ball, striking twice in quick succession to dismiss Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, swinging momentum firmly in India’s favour.
South Africa’s chase of 299 faltered as they were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs. Deepti Sharma produced a match-winning spell of 5/39, while Shafali Verma chipped in with 2 crucial wickets. Early breakthroughs from Sree Charani (LBW Anneke Bosch) and Amanjot Kaur’s sharp run-out of Tazmin Brits kept the pressure on the Proteas.
South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with a classy 101 off 98 balls, supported by a fifty-run opening stand with Tazmin Brits. However, the dismissal of Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon in the 42nd over sealed South Africa’s fate. Nadine de Klerk’s late resistance could not prevent a historic win for India.
India posted 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58, Richa Ghosh 34; Ayabonga Khaka 3-58)
South Africa all out for 246 in 45.3 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35; Deepti Sharma 5-39, Shafali Verma 2-36)
India won by 52 runs, claiming their first Women’s World Cup
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating India’s maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title.
Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports.”
The historic triumph, India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup crown, was powered by a stellar team effort that brought the nation its long-awaited global glory.
The win was celebrated by a passionate home crowd at DY Patil Stadium, as India’s women cricketers etched their names in history with a landmark triumph on home soil.
