Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Jay Shah and Nita Ambani cheer India in final
Mumbai: Cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, along with ICC Chairman Jay Shah, were among the notable personalities present at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday as India faced South Africa in the Women's World Cup final in Navi Mumbai.
Thousands of fans filled the stadium, undeterred by early afternoon rain, to cheer the Indian women's team in their third-ever World Cup final appearance. Cricket stars and celebrities joined in to support the team.
Broadcasters showed Sachin Tendulkar intently watching the match, alongside legends Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, and former India batter Brijesh Patel.
Rohit Sharma attended with his wife Ritika and spent some time chatting with ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Nita Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians, whom he led to five IPL titles. Tendulkar was also photographed with Ambani, highlighting the gathering of cricketing legends and prominent sports figures.
After sealing victory in their third T20I against Australia in Hobart on Sunday, members of the senior Indian men’s cricket team turned their attention to the Women’s World Cup final, rooting for the home side from afar.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture showing head coach Gautam Gambhir, fielding coach T Dilip, and players including Rinku Singh and Jasprit Bumrah watching the India vs South Africa final. Captioning the photo, the BCCI wrote: “Backing the #WomenInBlue.”
Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan performed the national anthem before the game and entertained fans during the mid-innings break. The stadium lit up with a spectacular display of fireworks and lighting, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.
Originally scheduled for 3 pm, the match was delayed by two hours due to rain and a wet outfield, starting after 5 pm without any reduction in overs. India posted a competitive total of 298/7 in their 50 overs.
