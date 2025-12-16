GOLD/FOREX
Smriti Mandhana reclaims top spot in ODI rankings

Indian opener displaces South Africa captain Wolvaardt to become world’s leading batter

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: India’s Smriti Mandhana has returned to the top of women’s ODI batting, reclaiming the No 1 spot in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings released on Tuesday.

Mandhana displaced South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt to become the world’s leading batter. Her rating remained unchanged at 811 points, while Wolvaardt dropped eight points — from 814 to 806 — after scoring 31 in South Africa’s seven-wicket win over Ireland.

Players from South Africa and Ireland made notable gains following the opening match of the series in East London. The Proteas cruised to victory while chasing a target of 210 inside 37 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Sune Luus and Miane Smit.

Luus climbed five places to joint 31st in the ODI batters’ rankings and also surged 10 spots to 33rd among ODI all-rounders. In the same all-rounders’ list, Ireland’s Orla Prendergast moved up one place to 10th, while Laura Delany jumped three places to joint 16th.

Prendergast also advanced two spots to 34th in the ODI bowlers’ rankings after returning figures of 1/34. Her Ireland teammates Arlene Kelly (up to 32nd), Cara Murray (up to joint 49th) and Laura Delany (up to 67th) also made progress.

South Africa’s right-arm seamer Tumi Sekhukhune impressed with two wickets in the match, climbing seven places to 78th in the ODI bowlers’ rankings.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

