Smriti Mandhana reclaims top spot in ODI rankings

Indian opener displaces South Africa captain Wolvaardt to become world’s leading batter
Dubai: India’s Smriti Mandhana has returned to the top of women’s ODI batting, reclaiming the No 1 spot in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings released on Tuesday.
Mandhana displaced South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt to become the world’s leading batter. Her rating remained unchanged at 811 points, while Wolvaardt dropped eight points — from 814 to 806 — after scoring 31 in South Africa’s seven-wicket win over Ireland.
Players from South Africa and Ireland made notable gains following the opening match of the series in East London. The Proteas cruised to victory while chasing a target of 210 inside 37 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Sune Luus and Miane Smit.
Luus climbed five places to joint 31st in the ODI batters’ rankings and also surged 10 spots to 33rd among ODI all-rounders. In the same all-rounders’ list, Ireland’s Orla Prendergast moved up one place to 10th, while Laura Delany jumped three places to joint 16th.
Prendergast also advanced two spots to 34th in the ODI bowlers’ rankings after returning figures of 1/34. Her Ireland teammates Arlene Kelly (up to 32nd), Cara Murray (up to joint 49th) and Laura Delany (up to 67th) also made progress.
South Africa’s right-arm seamer Tumi Sekhukhune impressed with two wickets in the match, climbing seven places to 78th in the ODI bowlers’ rankings.
