Smriti Mandhana skips Kapil Sharma’s show on Netflix

The episode features World Cup-winning Indian women cricket team

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Smriti Mandhana in action against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
India's Smriti Mandhana in action against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of India’s World Cup — winning women’s cricket team, was noticeably missing from the trailer of the upcoming episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, released by the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The trailer shows several members of the Indian women’s cricket team appearing as guests on the popular sketch comedy talk show. Those featured include Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav and Pratika Rawal, along with head coach Amol Mazumdar.

In the video, the cricketers are seen sharing light-hearted moments and banter with host Kapil Sharma and comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu also make appearances in the trailer.

The Indian women’s cricket team recently made history by defeating South Africa by 52 runs to secure their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title in Navi Mumbai in November.

Mandhana has recently been in the spotlight following reports about her relationship with music composer Palaash Muchhal coming to an end. The two later issued clarifications stating that they had mutually moved on, without disclosing further details.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 premiered on Netflix on December 20, with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the first guest. New episodes will stream every Saturday at 8pm.

Previous seasons of the show have hosted a wide range of prominent personalities from films, music, sports and business, including Aamir Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Janhvi Kapoor, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jackson Wang and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
