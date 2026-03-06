GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana gets a Barbie in cricket gear ahead of International Women's Day

Mattel unveils Barbie in cricket gear, underlining Smriti Mandhana's incredible journey

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Smriti Mandhana has her own one-of-a-kind barbie.
Smriti Mandhana has her own one-of-a-kind barbie.
Instagram

Dubai: Mattel just shook things up with its first-ever Barbie Dream Team, spotlighting women who are smashing barriers across sports, science, and beyond ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.

Indian cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana has made the cut, joining global icons like Serena Williams and Kellie Gerardi.

The Dream Team showcases women whose accomplishments aim to inspire young girls to pursue ambitious goals, regardless of their chosen field.

Alongside Mandhana, the line-up includes Mexican race car driver Regina Sirvent Alvarado, English footballer Chloe Kelly, and representatives from Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Poland, and Australia.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Mandhana, vice-captain of India’s women’s national cricket team and an ODI World Cup winner, expressed her excitement on social media, calling the recognition “an honour” and highlighting the significance of inspiring young girls to dream big.

She said seeing a Barbie modeled after her journey was something she “had never imagined while growing up,” and added that if her story encourages even one girl to pursue cricket, it would be deeply meaningful.

Photos and videos shared by Mandhana show her unboxing the doll, dressed in Barbie-themed athletic gear, and posing with the figurine.

It was November last year when Mandhana went through a difficult personal period after her wedding with Indian composer Palash Muchhal was called off, just months after India’s World Cup campaign had set high expectations for her life beyond cricket. The episode quickly became a hot topic online, with social media buzzing about what was meant to be a private matter.

Yet Mandhana didn’t let the world off the field distract her on it. Within days, she returned to training, maintaining her routine and preparing for the Sri Lanka tour. That discipline paid off spectacularly: on February 5 in Vadodara, she captained Royal Challengers Bangalore to their second Women’s Premier League title in four years. RCB chased down a record 204-run target to defeat Delhi Capitals, led by her best friend Jemimah Rodrigues, with Mandhana anchoring the innings with a composed half-century.

The title was more than a trophy: It was a statement of resilience, focus, and leadership during a time when external distractions could easily have derailed her. Mandhana has spoken candidly about how cricket provides structure and purpose, explaining, “I don’t think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey motivates us. You set aside all your problems, and that thought alone helps you focus on life.”

Perhaps, this is why she now has a Barbie modeled after her fierce life.

The initiative reflects Mattel’s ongoing effort to broaden the Barbie brand’s representation. Once associated with a narrow image of blonde hair, blue eyes, and pink dresses, the line now features characters across diverse ethnicities, cultures, and careers.

In a statement ahead of the big reveal Mattel said the Dream Team honours women around the world who are “paving the way for future generations through their remarkable achievements and trailblazing efforts.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana leads India to T20I series glory in Australia

2m read
Court grants Muchhal relief in Mandhana-linked case

Court grants Muchhal relief in Mandhana-linked case

2m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and her Delhi Capitals' counterpart Jemimah Rodrigues share a light moment at the end of the Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 final match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 5, 2026.

How Smriti Mandhana turned heartbreak into celebration

2m read
‘Smriti, Palash were madly in love for over five years’

‘Smriti, Palash were madly in love for over five years’

2m read