Mattel unveils Barbie in cricket gear, underlining Smriti Mandhana's incredible journey
Dubai: Mattel just shook things up with its first-ever Barbie Dream Team, spotlighting women who are smashing barriers across sports, science, and beyond ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.
Indian cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana has made the cut, joining global icons like Serena Williams and Kellie Gerardi.
The Dream Team showcases women whose accomplishments aim to inspire young girls to pursue ambitious goals, regardless of their chosen field.
Alongside Mandhana, the line-up includes Mexican race car driver Regina Sirvent Alvarado, English footballer Chloe Kelly, and representatives from Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Poland, and Australia.
Mandhana, vice-captain of India’s women’s national cricket team and an ODI World Cup winner, expressed her excitement on social media, calling the recognition “an honour” and highlighting the significance of inspiring young girls to dream big.
She said seeing a Barbie modeled after her journey was something she “had never imagined while growing up,” and added that if her story encourages even one girl to pursue cricket, it would be deeply meaningful.
Photos and videos shared by Mandhana show her unboxing the doll, dressed in Barbie-themed athletic gear, and posing with the figurine.
It was November last year when Mandhana went through a difficult personal period after her wedding with Indian composer Palash Muchhal was called off, just months after India’s World Cup campaign had set high expectations for her life beyond cricket. The episode quickly became a hot topic online, with social media buzzing about what was meant to be a private matter.
Yet Mandhana didn’t let the world off the field distract her on it. Within days, she returned to training, maintaining her routine and preparing for the Sri Lanka tour. That discipline paid off spectacularly: on February 5 in Vadodara, she captained Royal Challengers Bangalore to their second Women’s Premier League title in four years. RCB chased down a record 204-run target to defeat Delhi Capitals, led by her best friend Jemimah Rodrigues, with Mandhana anchoring the innings with a composed half-century.
The title was more than a trophy: It was a statement of resilience, focus, and leadership during a time when external distractions could easily have derailed her. Mandhana has spoken candidly about how cricket provides structure and purpose, explaining, “I don’t think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey motivates us. You set aside all your problems, and that thought alone helps you focus on life.”
Perhaps, this is why she now has a Barbie modeled after her fierce life.
The initiative reflects Mattel’s ongoing effort to broaden the Barbie brand’s representation. Once associated with a narrow image of blonde hair, blue eyes, and pink dresses, the line now features characters across diverse ethnicities, cultures, and careers.
In a statement ahead of the big reveal Mattel said the Dream Team honours women around the world who are “paving the way for future generations through their remarkable achievements and trailblazing efforts.”