The title was more than a trophy: It was a statement of resilience, focus, and leadership during a time when external distractions could easily have derailed her. Mandhana has spoken candidly about how cricket provides structure and purpose, explaining, “I don’t think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey motivates us. You set aside all your problems, and that thought alone helps you focus on life.”

Yet Mandhana didn’t let the world off the field distract her on it. Within days, she returned to training, maintaining her routine and preparing for the Sri Lanka tour. That discipline paid off spectacularly: on February 5 in Vadodara, she captained Royal Challengers Bangalore to their second Women’s Premier League title in four years. RCB chased down a record 204-run target to defeat Delhi Capitals, led by her best friend Jemimah Rodrigues, with Mandhana anchoring the innings with a composed half-century.

It was November last year when Mandhana went through a difficult personal period after her wedding with Indian composer Palash Muchhal was called off, just months after India’s World Cup campaign had set high expectations for her life beyond cricket. The episode quickly became a hot topic online, with social media buzzing about what was meant to be a private matter.

She said seeing a Barbie modeled after her journey was something she “had never imagined while growing up,” and added that if her story encourages even one girl to pursue cricket, it would be deeply meaningful.

