Sport /
Cricket /
IPL

How Smriti Mandhana turned heartbreak into celebration

RCB defeat DC in the final to emerge champions of WPL for second time

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and her Delhi Capitals' counterpart Jemimah Rodrigues share a light moment at the end of the Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 final match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 5, 2026.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and her Delhi Capitals' counterpart Jemimah Rodrigues share a light moment at the end of the Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 final match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 5, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: It was November last year when Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana went through a difficult personal period after her wedding with Indian composer Palash Muchhal was called off, only months after India’s World Cup campaign had raised expectations around her life beyond cricket.

The episode quickly became a subject of public conversation, with intense attention on social media turning a private matter into a widely discussed issue.

The situation was challenging, particularly given the speed with which it unfolded. Yet Mandhana chose not to distance herself from the game. Within days, she returned to training, sticking to her routine and focusing on preparation for the Sri Lanka tour. That decision set the tone for what followed.

On February 5 in Vadodara, Mandhana captained Royal Challengers Bangalore to their Women’s Premier League title for second time in four years. RCB defeated Delhi Capitals, led by her best friend Jemimah Rodrigues, by six wickets after chasing down a record target of 204 runs. Mandhana led from the front, anchoring the innings with a composed half-century that kept the chase under control and set the platform for the win.

The title represented more than just a major sporting achievement. It underlined Mandhana’s consistency as both a leader and a batter during a phase when external distractions could easily have affected her focus.

Love cricket

Earlier, Mandhana had spoken candidly about the disappointment in her personal life, while reaffirming that cricket remained central to her identity. The game, she explained, continued to offer structure and purpose during uncertain moments.

“I don’t think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey is what motivates us. You set aside all your problems, and that thought alone helps you focus on life,” she said. “As a kid, the madness for batting was always there. No one understood it, but in my mind, I always wanted to be called a world champion.”

That philosophy has not changed. Mandhana has consistently emphasised preparation over results, measuring success by the work done away from the spotlight.

“I have always been a very simple person, not complicating my life by overthinking anything,” she said. “If you put a lot of work in behind the scenes, what happens on the ground becomes easier. That work gives you confidence when you go out to bat.”

Her WPL campaign reflected that mindset. The performances were the result of sustained discipline, consistency, and an ability to compartmentalise personal setbacks rather than react to them.

The season concluded with silverware, records, and a decisive innings in a final. More significantly, it illustrated how Mandhana remained grounded in her craft when circumstances off the field threatened to divert her attention.

Faced with personal adversity, Smriti Mandhana responded in the way she knows best — by turning up, putting in the work, and allowing her cricket to do the talking. That’s how you transform heartbreak into a celebration.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
