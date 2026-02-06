How Smriti Mandhana turned heartbreak into celebration

On February 5 in Vadodara, Mandhana captained Royal Challengers Bangalore to their Women’s Premier League title for second time in four years. RCB defeated Delhi Capitals, led by her best friend Jemimah Rodrigues, by six wickets after chasing down a record target of 204 runs. Mandhana led from the front, anchoring the innings with a composed half-century that kept the chase under control and set the platform for the win.

The situation was challenging, particularly given the speed with which it unfolded. Yet Mandhana chose not to distance herself from the game. Within days, she returned to training, sticking to her routine and focusing on preparation for the Sri Lanka tour . That decision set the tone for what followed.

“I have always been a very simple person, not complicating my life by overthinking anything,” she said. “If you put a lot of work in behind the scenes, what happens on the ground becomes easier. That work gives you confidence when you go out to bat.”

“I don’t think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey is what motivates us. You set aside all your problems, and that thought alone helps you focus on life,” she said. “As a kid, the madness for batting was always there. No one understood it, but in my mind, I always wanted to be called a world champion.”

