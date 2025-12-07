Smriti Mandhana calls off wedding, says cricket will remain her only focus

India star requests privacy as both families deal with the decision to cancel the ceremony
Dubai: India cricketer Smriti Mandhana has ended weeks of speculation about her personal life, confirming that her planned wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off.
In a brief statement posted on Instagram, Mandhana said the families had decided to cancel the ceremony and requested privacy as she refocuses on her cricketing career.
“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time,” Mandhana wrote. “I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.”
The announcement closes a turbulent period that began when the much-anticipated wedding, scheduled for November 23, 2025, in Sangli, was abruptly postponed.
According to those close to the families, Mandhana’s father suffered a sudden medical emergency on the morning of the ceremony, followed by reports that Muchhal was also hospitalised due to stress. What began as a temporary delay quickly spiralled into online rumours and accusations, forcing both families into silence.
Mandhana and Muchhal had been in a relationship for five years. The couple exchanged rings after a surprise proposal at the DY Patil Stadium, the venue for the ICC Women’s World Cup final, and their pre-wedding celebrations attracted intense public interest. After India’s Women’s World Cup victory, the wedding was expected to be a high-profile event, with top cricketers and celebrities set to attend.
But speculation intensified soon after the postponement. Photos were deleted from social media, Mandhana appeared publicly without her engagement ring, and teammates declined to comment. As rumours spiralled — including unverified allegations of infidelity — Muchhal’s family issued statements denying the accusations and criticising the spread of “false and defamatory content” online.
Muchhal eventually released a separate statement saying he had chosen to “move on” and warned of legal action against those circulating malicious rumours.
In her post, Mandhana made it clear that she now intends to focus entirely on cricket.
“I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level,” she wrote. “I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be.”
Mandhana requested privacy for both families, saying she would not comment further. “I would like to close this matter here,” she said. “I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”
Throughout the crisis, Mandhana’s close friend and teammate Jemimah Rodrigues quietly withdrew from the Women’s Big Bash League to remain by her side, according to sources. Mandhana is now expected to lead India in upcoming international fixtures and captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League.
With a clear public statement, Mandhana has sought to draw a line under the speculation and reclaim control of the narrative — on her terms. The wedding may be off, but her next chapter, she made clear, will be defined not by private turmoil, but by what happens on the cricket field.
