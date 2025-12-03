Smriti Mandhana-Palash Mucchal wedding not happening on December 7, brother clarifies

The much-anticipated wedding was initially scheduled for November 23
Dubai: Rumours resurfaced once again after a new date for Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding began circulating online. Speculation suggested that the couple had chosen December 7 as the revised date. The buzz intensified when Palash was seen visiting Premanand Maharaj’s ashram, a place also frequented by cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma.
However, Smriti’s brother, Shravan Mandhana, dismissed the reports, telling the Hindustan Times that the wedding remains indefinitely postponed. He clarified that no new date has been decided, as both families need more time to recover from an emotional setback. “I have no idea about these rumours. As of now, the wedding is still postponed,” he said.
The much-anticipated wedding was initially scheduled for November 23 but was put on hold after Smriti’s father fell ill and required hospitalisation. Palash too was briefly hospitalised upon returning to Mumbai, reportedly due to severe exhaustion. The situation drew further attention when Smriti and her family deleted all wedding-related posts from their social media accounts.
Soon after, unverified allegations emerged online claiming that Palash had been unfaithful to Smriti a day before the wedding. These claims remain unconfirmed, and neither Smriti nor Palash has addressed them publicly.
In support of Palash, his cousin Neeti Tak shared a message urging people not to judge him, writing, “Palaash is going through a critical condition today. You all should not judge him without knowing the truth … Technology has come far ahead of humans, and people should not form opinions based on rumours. Pray for him.”
On November 25, Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, also requested privacy, stating, “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We request you all to respect the privacy of both families during this sensitive time.” Smriti and Palash were originally set to marry on November 23.
