My son wanted to cancel wedding before Smriti: Palash Muchhal’s mother

Smriti-Palash have been in centre of attention since the wedding was called off
Dubai: The ongoing wedding drama involving Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has continued to attract major public attention, with several developments unfolding since the originally planned wedding day. What began as a grand, royal-style celebration has now turned into a series of abrupt events that have dominated headlines in recent days.
Adding a new twist, Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, has claimed that her son wanted to postpone the wedding even before Smriti did.
“Palash is emotionally attached to his ‘uncle’ a lot. In fact, they are closer than Palash and Smriti. So, when he fell ill, Palash decided, even before Smriti did, that the wedding should not take place until he fully recovers,” his mother told the Hindustan Times.
She further explained her son’s health scare, saying, “Since Haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. He cried so much that his health suddenly got worse. He had to be kept in the hospital for 4 hours. They gave her an IV drip, did an ECG and other tests. All the reports came out normally, but the stress level is very high.
“We have got Palash back to Mumbai now. He is feeling better and resting now. But stress is there. His sister Palak has also left Sangli and is coming to be with him,” she added.
Her statements came shortly after Smriti Mandhana deleted all social media posts related to her upcoming wedding. Smriti and Palash had been set to marry on November 23 in a private ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra, but the event has now been postponed indefinitely due to medical emergencies within the families.
On the morning of the ceremony, Smriti’s father suddenly fell ill, showing heart-attack-like symptoms during breakfast, and was rushed to Hospital. The next day, Palash himself was also hospitalised due to unexpected health complications.
Smriti’s father is still under observation, and doctors have advised continued monitoring. Given the circumstances, both families mutually decided to halt the wedding plans until everyone's health stabilises. Smriti, who shares a close bond with her father, agreed to the postponement and subsequently removed all wedding-related content from social media.
With no official explanation from Smriti for deleting her posts, speculation and conspiracy theories have begun to circulate online.
Rumours have also emerged alleging that Palash may have cheated on Smriti, though no confirmation has come from either party. Screenshots shared on social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram claim to show Palash chatting with a woman named Mary D’Costa.
The alleged messages appear flirtatious, with claims that he invited the woman for a swim, a spa visit, and even an early morning walk at Versova beach.
There are also unverified claims that Palash was seen getting close to another woman during pre-wedding dance rehearsals.
