Smriti Mandhana’s father suffers heart attack, wedding indefinitely postponed

"You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now he is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. And until he gets well, because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon," he added.

Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, said, "Today in the morning when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana's father, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it's normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let's not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation.

