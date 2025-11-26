Smriti Mandhana’s father returns home from hospital, no update on wedding yet

According to doctors, his condition is stable now and he is no longer in danger
Dubai: Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana's father Shrinivas Mandhana has been discharged from a hospital in Sangli.
According to doctors, his condition is stable now and he is no longer in danger. The medical team carried out an angiography and found no blockages.
But despite returning back home, none of the families has shared any update on a new wedding date.
He fell sick on November 23, the day Smriti and Palash Muchhal were supposed to get married. Shrinivas was admitted to a hospital in Sangli.
Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, explained that Shrinivas’ condition deteriorated unexpectedly on Sunday morning while he was having breakfast, forcing the family to rush him to the hospital.
“His health suddenly declined while having breakfast. We initially waited, hoping he would recover, but when things worsened, we called an ambulance and admitted him. He was under observation,” Mishra said. He also confirmed that Smriti, who shares a close bond with her father, chose to postpone the wedding indefinitely until he fully recovers. “Smriti is clear—she wants her father to be completely well before she gets married,” Mishra added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox