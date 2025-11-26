GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

Smriti Mandhana’s father returns home from hospital, no update on wedding yet

According to doctors, his condition is stable now and he is no longer in danger

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Instagram

Dubai: Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana's father Shrinivas Mandhana has been discharged from a hospital in Sangli.

According to doctors, his condition is stable now and he is no longer in danger. The medical team carried out an angiography and found no blockages.

But despite returning back home, none of the families has shared any update on a new wedding date.

He fell sick on November 23, the day Smriti and Palash Muchhal were supposed to get married. Shrinivas was admitted to a hospital in Sangli.

Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, explained that Shrinivas’ condition deteriorated unexpectedly on Sunday morning while he was having breakfast, forcing the family to rush him to the hospital.

“His health suddenly declined while having breakfast. We initially waited, hoping he would recover, but when things worsened, we called an ambulance and admitted him. He was under observation,” Mishra said. He also confirmed that Smriti, who shares a close bond with her father, chose to postpone the wedding indefinitely until he fully recovers. “Smriti is clear—she wants her father to be completely well before she gets married,” Mishra added.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
