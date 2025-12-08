GOLD/FOREX
After wedding is called off, Smriti Mandhana returns to practice ahead of Sri Lanka T20 series

On Monday, the left-hander was seen fully equipped and focused during nets

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
X

Dubai: Athletes often find solace in their sport, and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is no exception. Just a day after confirming that her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal had been called off, the star opener was back in the nets, preparing for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting December 21.

Mandhana addressed the situation through a detailed Instagram story, ending all speculation about the revised wedding date. The ceremony, originally scheduled for November 23, had already been postponed due to her father’s illness.

On Monday, the left-hander was seen fully equipped and focused as she resumed batting practice ahead of the series. In her social media update, she also requested fans to respect her and Palash’s family’s privacy during this difficult period, emphasising her commitment to returning to the field and representing India.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
Show More

