Shafali Verma surpasses Smriti Mandhana to join elite list

Shafali opened the innings alongside Mandhana, adding 29 runs for the first wicket before Mandhana departed for 14. Jemimah Rodrigues then joined Shafali, and the pair went on the offensive, helping India race to 68 in the powerplay. The duo added 58 runs for the second wicket, with Rodrigues scoring 26 off 15 balls. Shafali continued her aggressive approach even after Rodrigues’ dismissal, later adding 41 runs with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 10. Harmanpreet was dismissed when just one run was required for victory.

Reflecting on her innings, Shafali said she focused on staying calm and adapting to the conditions. “The ball was holding a bit early on, so I tried to play along the ground and rotate the strike. Acceptance is everything — if you accept your weaknesses, you become a better cricketer,” she said after the match.

With this achievement, Shafali now trails only former captain Mithali Raj, who holds the record with 12 POTM awards from 89 matches, and current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has 11 awards from 184 games. Shafali reached her tally of eight POTM awards in 92 T20Is, leapfrogging Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, who both have seven.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.