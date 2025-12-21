Jemimah Rodrigues' stars as India Women take 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka

Hasini Perera scored 20 off 23 balls before falling to Deepti Sharma in the 9.1 over. Sri Lanka crossed 50 in 9.3 overs but continued to find boundaries hard to come by. Harshitha Samarawickrama added 21 off 23 balls, while Nilakshika Silva and Kavisha Dilhari were both run out as Sri Lanka reached 100 in the 17.4th over.

Opener Vishmi Gunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with 39 off 43 balls. Although she held one end, she struggled to accelerate and was dismissed in the 17.5th over. Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when captain Chamari Athapaththu fell for 15 with the score at 18, cleaned up by Kranti Gaud. The visitors reached 31/1 in the powerplay at a run rate of under six an over.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.