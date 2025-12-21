GOLD/FOREX
Jemimah Rodrigues' stars as India Women take 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka

Smriti Mandhana achieves milestone becoming only second woman to score 4,000 runs in T20Is

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten half-century powered Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women in the first T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, giving the hosts a 1–0 lead.

Chasing a modest target of 122, Jemimah starred with an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls, smashing 10 fours as India wrapped up the chase in just 14.4 overs. The knock also saw her equal Mithali Raj’s record of four 50-plus scores against Sri Lanka in women’s T20Is.

Smriti Mandhana, who contributed 25 runs, achieved a major milestone during the chase by becoming only the second woman to score 4,000 runs in T20Is, after New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (4,716). Mandhana reached the landmark in just 3,227 balls, making her the fastest to the milestone, surpassing Bates’ 3,675 balls.

Mandhana and Jemimah added a crucial 54-run partnership for the second wicket, firmly putting India in control. Jemimah later shared an unbeaten 55-run stand for the third wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who remained not out on 15, as India cruised to victory.

Earlier, after opting to field, India Women delivered a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Sri Lanka to 121/6 in their 20 overs. Three Sri Lankan batters were run out.

Opener Vishmi Gunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with 39 off 43 balls. Although she held one end, she struggled to accelerate and was dismissed in the 17.5th over. Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when captain Chamari Athapaththu fell for 15 with the score at 18, cleaned up by Kranti Gaud. The visitors reached 31/1 in the powerplay at a run rate of under six an over.

Hasini Perera scored 20 off 23 balls before falling to Deepti Sharma in the 9.1 over. Sri Lanka crossed 50 in 9.3 overs but continued to find boundaries hard to come by. Harshitha Samarawickrama added 21 off 23 balls, while Nilakshika Silva and Kavisha Dilhari were both run out as Sri Lanka reached 100 in the 17.4th over.

Among the bowlers, Deepti Sharma was the most economical, finishing with figures of 1/20 from four overs, including a maiden. Kranti Gaud returned 1/23 from three overs, while Shree Charani picked up one wicket while conceding 30 runs in her four overs.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
