Dubai: I never let my daughter play with Barbie . Hear me out now: There are already enough problems in the world (looking at you, over-sharing influencers with Get Ready With Me in fancy designer bags reels), I didn’t need to toss impossible beauty standards into the mix. Those plastic dolls were impossibly skinny, with proportions that made zero sense, like someone condensed every Hollywood/Bollywood “ideal” into one gloriously unattainable figure.

For young girls, seeing a doll swing a cricket bat sends a clear, simple message: cricket is yours too. It reminds everyone, girls and boys alike, that recognition can come from what you do, not how you look. Sometimes, a toy communicates that more effectively than statistics, speeches, or televised role models ever could.

However, the sporadic optimistic in me wants to believe in the power of those revered plastic dolls. Mandhana joins an elite Barbie roster: Serena Williams, Chloe Kelly, astronaut Kellie Gerardi, surfer Stephanie Gilmore. She represents ambition, visibility, and breaking into male-dominated fields. She's not being celebrated here for her looks alone and that matters.

For context, Barbie has honored Indian icons before. Katrina Kaif, for example, had a limited edition doll under her fashionable belt: long legs, flowing hair, statuesque poise, the doll celebrating her was the whole fantasy package. Mandhana’s Barbie? Refreshingly different. Athletic frame, strong arms, practical stance, zero cascading hair. She looks like someone who actually steps onto a cricket pitch, not a runway. For a brief, glorious moment, I felt a small but real victory for representation.

Mandhana’s Barbie may not do much to erase pay gaps or centuries of bias, but it shifts the narrative. It's also a playful poke at old stereotypes. And for that, I’ll take it any day. My daughter can have this Barbie, and maybe, just maybe, she’ll grow up knowing her skills and ambition matter far more than how shapely or long her legs are.

Also, in my eyes, Mandhana is the icon of the year. She walked out of a wedding with Palash Muchhal at the last minute showing Indian women it’s perfectly okay to change your mind, to take control of your life, and to define your own story.

So is this a real stride forward? Maybe. Maybe it’s a wink from a marketing team who knows International Women’s Day sells. Probably both. Progress often arrives in small, visible steps before structural change follows. Mandhana’s Barbie won’t erase pay gaps or centuries of bias, but it shifts the narrative. It lets girls everywhere see themselves in a global icon and sparks a conversation: women’s sport deserves recognition, admiration, and yes, toys too.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.