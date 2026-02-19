Meet Aina Wazi, the little girl from Pakistan making big waves in cricket

Her all-round skills has impressed even seasoned coaches
Dubai: A young girl from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aina Wazi, has been taking the internet by storm recently. A video of her bowling and batting alongside boys showcases a level of timing, technique, and composure that would impress even seasoned coaches, let alone the millions of social media users who have watched and shared the clip with admiration.
According to reports, Aina hails from District Khyber and is the daughter of a martyr. She has quickly become a symbol of resilience and raw talent. Her natural ability at the crease has sparked widespread calls for Pakistan’s cricket establishment to take notice and invest in her future.
One person who already has is Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, who wasted no time in welcoming Aina into the fold. Taking to social media, Afridi praised her exceptional skills and announced that she would feature in the upcoming Zalmi Women League — a platform built specifically to give aspiring female cricketers the structured support and exposure they deserve. He also confirmed that Aina would receive full cricket gear and access to quality training facilities.
The Zalmi Women League, operating under the broader Pakistan Super League franchise umbrella, is designed to do exactly what Aina’s story calls for: open doors for talented young women who might otherwise never get the chance to shine.