Meet Aina Wazi, the little girl from Pakistan making big waves in cricket

Dubai: A young girl from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aina Wazi, has been taking the internet by storm recently. A video of her bowling and batting alongside boys showcases a level of timing, technique, and composure that would impress even seasoned coaches, let alone the millions of social media users who have watched and shared the clip with admiration.

According to reports, Aina hails from District Khyber and is the daughter of a martyr. She has quickly become a symbol of resilience and raw talent. Her natural ability at the crease has sparked widespread calls for Pakistan’s cricket establishment to take notice and invest in her future.

One person who already has is Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, who wasted no time in welcoming Aina into the fold. Taking to social media, Afridi praised her exceptional skills and announced that she would feature in the upcoming Zalmi Women League — a platform built specifically to give aspiring female cricketers the structured support and exposure they deserve. He also confirmed that Aina would receive full cricket gear and access to quality training facilities.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.