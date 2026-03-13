6 wickets for 8 runs: Pakistan spinner Usama Mir breaks T20 record in style

After 17 years, Sohail Tanvir’s iconic IPL record finally broken
Pakistan leg spinner Usama Mir produced a sensational performance on Thursday, breaking a long standing record for the best bowling figures by a Pakistani player in T20 cricket.
Mir delivered a remarkable spell of 6 wickets for just 8 runs, guiding Sialkot to a massive 110 run victory over Lahore Blues in the National T20 Cup 2026 at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.
The leg spinner’s figures of 6 for 8 are now the best bowling figures by a Pakistani in T20 cricket. He surpassed the previous record held by former pacer Sohail Tanvir, who had taken 6 for 14 for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings during the inaugural Indian Premier League in 2008. Those were the days when Pakistani players featured in the IPL.
Mir’s performance now places him among a small group of Pakistani bowlers who have taken six wickets in a T20 innings.
• Usama Mir (Sialkot) – 6 for 8 vs Lahore Blues, 2026
• Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals) – 6 for 14 vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008
• Mohammad Imran (Peshawar) – 6 for 16 vs Rawalpindi, 2023
• Mohammad Amir (Khulna Tigers) – 6 for 17 vs Rajshahi Royals, 2020
• Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United) – 6 for 19 vs Lahore Qalandars, 2019
Mir’s outstanding spell also placed him joint ninth on the all time list of best bowling figures in T20 cricket.
The record at the top belongs to Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey, who took 8 wickets for 7 runs against Myanmar in December last year.
Sialkot had earlier posted a commanding 211 run target, which proved far too much for Lahore Blues.
Mir then dismantled the opposition batting lineup with his brilliant spell as Lahore Blues were bowled out for just 100 in 14.2 overs, sealing a comprehensive 110 run win for Sialkot.
Unsurprisingly, Mir was named Player of the Match for his match winning bowling display.
Usama Mir made his international debut for Pakistan in January 2023 in an ODI against New Zealand, where he claimed Kane Williamson as his first international wicket.
He has since played 12 ODIs, including four matches at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he became the first concussion substitute in the tournament’s history.
Mir later made his T20I debut in January 2024, also against New Zealand, and has played five matches in the format. Although he showed glimpses of his leg spin ability, including a best ODI performance of 4 for 43, he has not represented Pakistan since April 2024.
In July 2025, Mir signed a multi year deal with Worcestershire, aiming to qualify as a local player in the UK by 2027, a move that effectively places his Pakistan career on an extended pause for now.