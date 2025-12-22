Smriti Mandhana sends special message to a young Kashmiri fan

Mandhana reached the 4,000-run milestone in just 3,227 balls, faster than Bates, who took 3,675 balls. In the match, Mandhana scored 25 off 25 balls while chasing a target of 122. Although her innings was brief, it was enough to etch her name into the record books. The match also marked her return to international cricket following India’s ODI World Cup triumph last month.

Earlier on Sunday, Mandhana also created history during the first Women’s T20 International against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam. She became the first Indian woman cricketer to score over 4,000 runs in T20 internationals. Overall, she is only the second woman in the world to achieve the feat, after New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, who currently has 4,716 runs.

Sharing his experience, Kabir Khan wrote, “Walking with my camera in Kashmir always rewards me with magical moments. Like this little girl in Aru who wanted me to tell Smriti Mandhana that she is her favourite player. I hope Smriti gets to see this post. Or the boys whose playground has a mountain stream as the boundary. If you hit a six, the ball will flow all the way down the valley into the Jhelum river.”

