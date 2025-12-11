I don’t complicate my life, Smriti Mandhana says

“This World Cup was the reward for everything we’ve fought for. We wanted it so badly. I’ve been playing for over 12 years, and there were so many times things didn’t go our way. We visualised the moment before the final, and seeing it actually happen gave us goosebumps. It was incredibly special.”

She reflected on her lifelong passion for batting. “As a kid, there was always that madness. No one understood it, but in my mind, I always wanted to be called a world champion.” Winning the trophy, she said, felt like the culmination of years of collective struggle.

