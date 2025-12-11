GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

I don’t complicate my life, Smriti Mandhana says

Indian cricketer recently called off her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025.
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Speaking openly about personal setbacks is never easy. But Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana kept her message clear and composed during her first public appearance since calling off her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal.

“I don’t complicate my life,” she said at the Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi this week.

Sharing the stage with teammates Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, the Indian vice-captain spoke passionately about her deep connection with cricket. “I don’t think I love anything more than this sport,” she said.

Wearing the Indian jersey, she added, continues to be her greatest motivation. “You put all your problems aside. That alone helps you stay focused on life.”

Mandhana also highlighted the Indian women’s team’s improved work ethic over the past two years — something she credits directly for their historic ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph in 2025. “There was a visible shift in everyone,” she said, praising her teammates for their clarity and long-term planning.

She reflected on her lifelong passion for batting. “As a kid, there was always that madness. No one understood it, but in my mind, I always wanted to be called a world champion.” Winning the trophy, she said, felt like the culmination of years of collective struggle.

“This World Cup was the reward for everything we’ve fought for. We wanted it so badly. I’ve been playing for over 12 years, and there were so many times things didn’t go our way. We visualised the moment before the final, and seeing it actually happen gave us goosebumps. It was incredibly special.”

Mandhana said the presence of legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami at the final added emotional weight. “We wanted to win it for them. Seeing tears in their eyes felt like a victory for women’s cricket itself — a battle won for all of them.”

Reflecting on the tournament, she said two lessons stood out: “Every innings starts at zero, even if you scored a hundred before. And don’t play for yourself — that’s what we kept reminding each other.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

Watch: Palash Muchhal spotted in Mumbai airport

1m read
India's Smriti Mandhana (R) and Jemimah Rodrigues run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025.

Jemimah to miss WBBL season to support Smirti Mandhana

2m read
Smriti Mandhana's Haldi ceremony

After father’s scare, Mandhana’s fiancé hospitalised

1m read
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Chloe Tryon during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

India’s women clinch first World Cup, beat South Africa

3m read