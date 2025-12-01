Watch: Palash Muchhal spotted in Mumbai airport

Makes his first public appearance since his wedding with Smriti Mandhana was postponed
Dubai: Music composer Palash Muchhal made his first public appearance since his wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed. He was seen at Mumbai airport on Monday, accompanied by his mother and other family members. Although he kept a low profile, he did not shy away from photographers. His outing comes amid intense speculation and social-media discussion following the unexpected change in wedding plans.
In the video, Palash is seen leaving the airport dressed entirely in black. His mother also appeared on camera, interacting with people at the arrival area. The wedding, initially scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, was delayed after Smriti’s father reportedly experienced a health scare and was rushed to the hospital. The postponement set off a series of events, including Palash’s own hospitalisation, reportedly due to stress and related health issues.
After the delay, Smriti removed all wedding-related posts from her social media accounts, including her engagement video and pre-wedding photos. Despite the growing speculation, the couple has remained silent and has not addressed the situation publicly.
