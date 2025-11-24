Palak Muchhal calls for privacy during sensitive period

“His blood pressure is also high, and we are working to stabilise it. The team is monitoring him closely. If his condition worsens, we may need to perform an angiography. Smriti and her family are in regular contact with us.”

The Indian women’s team opener decided to halt the ceremony after her father developed symptoms similar to a heart attack. An ambulance arrived at the venue shortly after, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. With the medical emergency unfolding, Smriti chose not to proceed with the wedding in her father’s absence. Meanwhile, her fiance Palash Muchhal also needed medical attention after his condition reportedly worsened.

Dubai: A day after the wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal was postponed due to Smriti’s father Shrinivas falling ill on Sunday , the groom’s sister Palak released a statement. “Because of Smriti’s father’s health, the wedding has been put on hold. We request everyone to respect the families’ privacy during this sensitive period,” she shared on her Instagram story.

