Palak Muchhal calls for privacy during sensitive period

Music composer provides update after her brother Palash and Smriti wedding got postponed
Dubai: A day after the wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal was postponed due to Smriti’s father Shrinivas falling ill on Sunday, the groom’s sister Palak released a statement. “Because of Smriti’s father’s health, the wedding has been put on hold. We request everyone to respect the families’ privacy during this sensitive period,” she shared on her Instagram story.
The Indian women’s team opener decided to halt the ceremony after her father developed symptoms similar to a heart attack. An ambulance arrived at the venue shortly after, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. With the medical emergency unfolding, Smriti chose not to proceed with the wedding in her father’s absence. Meanwhile, her fiance Palash Muchhal also needed medical attention after his condition reportedly worsened.
According to NDTV sources, Palash was taken to a private hospital for issues related to a viral infection and acidity. The situation was not considered serious, and he was discharged after receiving treatment.
Smriti Mandhana’s family doctor, Dr. Naman Shah, confirmed that a medical team is closely monitoring her father’s condition. If he shows adequate improvement, he may be released from the hospital today.
“At around 1:30pm, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana experienced left-sided chest pain — what we medically describe as angina. His son contacted me immediately, an ambulance was sent, and he was shifted to the hospital. Tests, including an ECG, showed elevated cardiac enzymes, so he must remain under observation,” Dr. Shah told PTI.
“His blood pressure is also high, and we are working to stabilise it. The team is monitoring him closely. If his condition worsens, we may need to perform an angiography. Smriti and her family are in regular contact with us.”
A week-long celebration had already begun in Sangli, Smriti’s hometown in Maharashtra, ahead of the wedding that was scheduled for Sunday.
With the medical situation still unfolding, all remaining rituals and the wedding ceremony have been postponed indefinitely. The new date and schedule will depend on Mr. Mandhana’s recovery progress.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox