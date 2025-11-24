Smriti Mandhana’s wedding: Fiancé briefly hospitalised after father taken to hospital

Wedding postponed after family health emergencies
Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana had to postpone her wedding on Sunday after both her father and fiancé were taken to hospital for health reasons.
The sudden emergencies brought the celebrations in Sangli, Maharashtra, to a complete halt, with Smriti refusing to continue the ceremony in her father’s absence.
While the family was still dealing with the crisis, another health setback emerged. According to NDTV, Mandhana’s fiancé, musician Palash Muchhal, was taken to a private hospital after his condition worsened due to a viral infection and increased acidity. His condition was not considered serious, and he was discharged shortly after treatment, returning to the hotel the same evening.
The ceremony, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, was postponed when Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, developed chest pain resembling a heart attack at the venue. An ambulance was dispatched immediately, and he was admitted to a local hospital.
Doctors confirmed he was experiencing angina pectoris, a condition linked to coronary heart disease.
Family doctor Dr. Naman Shah said: “Around 1:30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana reported left-sided chest pain. Cardiac tests showed elevated enzymes, so he was kept under observation. Blood pressure is also high, and the team is closely monitoring him. If needed, angiography will be performed. Smriti and her family remain in constant contact.”
A week-long wedding celebration had been underway in the cricket star’s hometown. All remaining rituals and the main ceremony have now been postponed indefinitely, with new dates to be confirmed depending on her father’s recovery.
