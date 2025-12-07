GOLD/FOREX
Palash Muchhal threatens legal action after wedding with Smriti Mandhana called off

Earlier Smriti Mandhana’s put up a post on the cancellation of the wedding

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Music composer Palash Muchhal has threatened legal action against all those spreading false and defamatory content on social media after his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off.

He broke his silence in a post saying he the wedding has been cancelled.

Palash wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.

“While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

This follows Smriti Mandhana’s post on Instagram on December 7 where she wrote, “I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Following the postponement last month, several rumours began circulating on social media. Some unverified claims suggested that Palash had cheated on Smriti and was involved with the wedding choreographer. Amid the speculation, Smriti removed all wedding-related photos from her social media accounts, adding fuel to the gossip.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
