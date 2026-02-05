‘Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal were madly in love for over five years’

Meanwhile, social media activity has kept the matter in the public eye. Muchhal has removed all photos featuring Smriti from his Instagram account and has unfollowed her. Smriti had deleted their pictures earlier. These developments followed allegations made by one of Smriti’s friends. Despite months of speculation surrounding their wedding and breakup, neither Muchhal nor Smriti has issued a detailed statement addressing the controversy so far.

He later learned of further developments through media reports and social media, which left him uneasy. “Later, I got to know through the news and media what was being printed and what was happening. I feel bad about it,” he said.

Nandish revealed that he had been invited to the wedding and had even made plans to attend. However, the event was suddenly called off. “I’d gone for the wedding. That didn’t happen. I just got to know that it’s not happening at the moment,” he said.

The actor added that he did not wish to speculate or contribute to the chatter surrounding their breakup. “It’s better not to say anything right now. Let Palash speak from his side,” he said.

Speaking to Miss Malini in an interview, Nandish recalled witnessing their relationship firsthand. “I’ve seen the love. I’ve seen how madly they were in love for the last five to six years. They were such a cute, nice couple,” he said.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.