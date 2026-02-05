‘Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal were madly in love for over five years’

Actor Sandhu was one of the invitees for the wedding that didn't happen
Dubai: Actor Nandish Sandhu has said that Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were deeply in love for over five years before calling off their wedding, which was reportedly scheduled for November last year.
Speaking to Miss Malini in an interview, Nandish recalled witnessing their relationship firsthand. “I’ve seen the love. I’ve seen how madly they were in love for the last five to six years. They were such a cute, nice couple,” he said.
The actor added that he did not wish to speculate or contribute to the chatter surrounding their breakup. “It’s better not to say anything right now. Let Palash speak from his side,” he said.
Nandish revealed that he had been invited to the wedding and had even made plans to attend. However, the event was suddenly called off. “I’d gone for the wedding. That didn’t happen. I just got to know that it’s not happening at the moment,” he said.
According to him, the postponement was initially attributed to a medical emergency in Smriti Mandhana’s family. “What was conveyed to everyone was that Smriti’s father wasn’t well and was hospitalised, which is why everything was postponed,” he explained.
He later learned of further developments through media reports and social media, which left him uneasy. “Later, I got to know through the news and media what was being printed and what was happening. I feel bad about it,” he said.
Calling the situation “sad,” Nandish said it was difficult to see the relationship end after years of togetherness. “Whatever the reason might have been, the wedding didn’t happen,” he added, reiterating that he had personally seen the bond they shared.
Meanwhile, social media activity has kept the matter in the public eye. Muchhal has removed all photos featuring Smriti from his Instagram account and has unfollowed her. Smriti had deleted their pictures earlier. These developments followed allegations made by one of Smriti’s friends. Despite months of speculation surrounding their wedding and breakup, neither Muchhal nor Smriti has issued a detailed statement addressing the controversy so far.
