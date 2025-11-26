Smriti-Palash wedding cancellation shows how brutal life is for public figures: Is it fair game?

Dubai: Weddings fall apart for a dozen reasons — illness, bad timing, rogue bridesmaids, or plain logistical chaos. If it happens in any of our families, sure, the neighbourhood WhatsApp aunties will feast. But rarely does the world circle like vultures, hungry for humiliation. When close family members are hospitalised, most couples are given the dignity of grieving in private. Composer Palaash Muchhal and cricket star Smriti Mandhana weren’t afforded even that.

The internet worships certainty. Real life is messy. Love is messy. Marriage is messy. Celebrities are allowed to experience that mess without becoming headline fodder. If we can’t extend that basic respect — especially in moments of illness and emotional shock — then it isn’t the couple who needs to rethink their choices.

The most grotesque part? There was no criminal allegation. No governance issue. No matter of public safety. No financial fraud. It was a postponed wedding. And it was treated like a head of state had been toppled.

The system is built this way. The entertainment-industrial machine doesn’t want pauses; it wants drama. It doesn’t reward empathy; it rewards conflict. Even without controversy, weddings are one of the most emotionally intense events people go through.

Smriti Mandhana is not just a bride-to-be. She is an elite athlete, a daughter with a sick father, and a woman whose milestone crumbled overnight. Yet her humanity was shoved aside for speculation: Did he cheat? Did she know? Will she walk? Why did she delete posts?

We treat celebrity weddings as communal property. We want the dresses, the guest list, the location, the love story — everything. In return, the couple must smile on cue and perform perfection. But weddings are stressful in the best of circumstances. Add fame and the pressure becomes surveillance.

