And what follows is Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi’s personal diary of it all. She was a part of their VIP guest list and describes it as 'India's biggest royal wedding' ... This is her diary in her own words ...

My get-ready moment felt like stepping into a royal fantasy. I wore a look that was elegant, modern, and true to my signature style something that blended luxury with a little drama. From the glam to the jewellery to the final touch of fragrance, the whole vibe was elevated, festive, and very global-glam.

“ The moment I stepped into the venue and saw the scale of the production — the décor, the energy, the international artists — I knew this wasn’t just a wedding, it was a global spectacle. And then when Cirque du Soleil performed at the Mehendi and JLo took the stage in Udaipur… that’s when it truly felt like a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Even the booklet inside was elegant and understated, with gemstones on the cover hinting at the richness of the celebrations ahead. And the best part? They’d even tucked in little treats — fun snacks, hydration boosts, and goodies to keep us energised for the celebrations.

We’ve all seen grand palace weddings in Bollywood films, but experiencing that level of beauty and royalty in real life, inside an actual palace, was on another level. It didn’t feel like just a wedding it felt like I had walked onto the most magical film set, except this time it was real.”

Every function had its own universe of detail, but the one that truly stood out to me was the wedding day itself. The mandap and the temple area were decorated so beautifully with traditional Indian flowers — strings of marigolds, jasmine, and roses layered in such an intricate way that only someone with an eye for detail would notice.

My pinch-me moment was definitely during the carnival-themed Mehndi, when Cirque du Soleil and Madhuri Dixit performed. For a second, I genuinely felt like I had stepped into a fantasy world. The colours, the music, the acrobatics, the whole ambience… it didn’t feel real. It was like living inside a fairytale, and I remember thinking, ‘Is this actually happening?’

One of the most fun and interesting guests I spotted was definitely Ranveer Singh. His energy is something else — he wasn’t just performing on stage, he was literally in the crowd dancing with everyone, making every single guest feel included.

They didn’t just place the flowers — they composed them. The bells, the floral garlands, the symmetry, the textures… everything felt intentional and deeply rooted in Indian tradition. It was the kind of aesthetic you often see in films, but rarely get to experience so closely.

The moment that genuinely surprised me in the best way was during the family speeches. The father’s speech, followed by him dancing with his daughter, was incredibly heart-warming. It was one of those rare moments where the entire room goes quiet because everyone feels the emotion.

What I loved is that he has this warmth and charisma that immediately lights up a room. He interacts with people in such a genuine, entertaining way. You can feel that he enjoys the moment, and he makes sure you enjoy it too. It was honestly such a refreshing, fun interaction.”

Every epic wedding has that one performance you never forget but for me, there were two. JLo absolutely stole the show; her energy, stage presence, and the fact that she performed in India for the very first time made it iconic on another level.

Seeing the family come together, honouring their traditions, and witnessing those intimate rituals up close was really moving. For all the glamour and spectacle, those emotional moments were what stayed with me — they reminded me that at the heart of this massive celebration was a beautiful, genuine love and bond.”

There was this one moment where I was just dancing to old Bollywood songs, and it instantly took me back to memories from years ago. It felt nostalgic, grounding, and really beautiful. Amid all the grandeur, that simple moment — feeling joy, connection, and manifesting my own dreams — stayed with me the most.

My personal favourite moment wasn’t one that would make headlines. It was something much more internal. The energy throughout the wedding was so powerful and positive that I found myself quietly manifesting my own future in the middle of it all.

One of my absolute favourites was the Hyderabadi Biryani and the huge selection of Indian chaats it was a speciality and honestly unforgettable. The curries were incredible too, and they served such a delicious variety of vegetables cooked with rich Indian spices.

“The food was definitely one of the major highlights of the wedding. Every single function had its own curated selection, and honestly, I ate so much on this trip. They had the perfect balance of traditional Indian cuisine and modern fusion dishes, all catered so beautifully.

It inspired me to think beyond aesthetics and focus more on how a celebration can make people feel — welcomed, entertained, connected, and part of something magical. That, to me, is the new definition of luxury.

This wedding blended culture, entertainment, detail, and hospitality so seamlessly that it reminded me how important the feeling is — not just the visuals. The way each event had its own identity, the personal touches, the flow of the entertainment, the curation of food and décor… it all came together in such a meaningful way.

Attending a wedding of this scale definitely reshapes how you see luxury weddings — even coming from Dubai, where the standard is already sky-high. What it showed me is that true luxury isn’t just about grandeur; it’s about storytelling, emotion, and the guest experience.

