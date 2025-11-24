Jennifer Lopez turns Udaipur billionaire wedding into glitzy concert with bold outfits, bling and hits

Jennifer Lopez stuns at wedding with viral hits, turning the event into a global spectacle
Jennifer Lopez showed up at the Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur wedding—and wow, did she commandeer the stage. Making her first-ever trip to India, JLo delivered a powerhouse performance at the reception that had fans going wild online. Videos of the 56-year-old superstar tearing up the stage instantly went viral, proving that age is just a number when it comes to delivering iconic energy.
Dressed in shimmering gold and silver bodysuits and daring cut-out dresses, Lopez belted out hits like Get On The Floor, Waiting for Tonight, Play, Save Me Tonight, Get Right, and Ain’t Your Mama. The bold outfits sparked some online debate—one fan called it 'terrible, like a swimsuit.'
JLo embraced the wedding’s desi vibe in the morning ceremony, appearing in a pink saree, diamond jewelry, and a maang tikka. She even posed with the bride Netra Mantena’s father, Rama Raju Mantena, a tycoon in the US pharmaceutical sector, showing she could mix glam, tradition, and star power. Ram Charan too, attended the celebrations.
Between the dazzling performance, the bold outfits, and the high-profile guests, Jennifer Lopez turned this billionaire wedding into a full-blown spectacle that’s already got fans talking worldwide.
