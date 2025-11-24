Jennifer Lopez turns Udaipur billionaire wedding into glitzy concert with bold outfits, bling and hits

Jennifer Lopez showed up at the Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur wedding—and wow, did she commandeer the stage. Making her first-ever trip to India, JLo delivered a powerhouse performance at the reception that had fans going wild online. Videos of the 56-year-old superstar tearing up the stage instantly went viral, proving that age is just a number when it comes to delivering iconic energy.