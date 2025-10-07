GOLD/FOREX
Spotted: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' premiere's red carpet

The famous exes were all charm and friendliness at the NYC premiere

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
AFP

Talk about supportive exes!

When former Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the red carpet, one may have expected awkward smiles or actors practicing avoidance. What we did not expect, yet saw was the stars interacting in the most normal of ways.

The meeting was the New York City premiere of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, which sees 56-year-old Lopez take a lead spot.

The project is close to both actors though, which could account for the peaceful exchanges. While the Get on the Floor singer is acting in the project, Batman actor Affleck’s production company, Artist Equity, co-produced the film. Before the screening, Lopez reportedly publicly thanked him, saying: "This movie wouldn't have been made without Ben."

This wasn’t one-sided admiration. Media reported that Affleck praised his ex-wife as well, saying this was a role she was born to play.

Lopez and Affleck wed in 2022. Two years later, they filed for divorce.

She was asked about the divorce shortly before the premiere, when she was on the Today show. “It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” she was quoted as saying by Vanity Fair. “Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.” And she added, “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit.”

