Jennifer Lopez talks about missing out on a role to Madonna

Lopez is currently starring in the big screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
IANS

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez revealed that she spent weeks preparing for the role of Argentine politician and activist Eva Peron in the 1996 biographical musical drama film “Evita” before queen of pop Madonna was roped in for the part.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session, Lopez said: "I went to audition for Evita for (director) Alan Parker. I had been practising for weeks and I sing my heart out and he goes, ‘You’re amazing. You know Madonna has the part, right?’ I said, ‘OK, bye-bye. Nice to meet you.’"

Lopez is currently starring in the big screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, the new musical drama film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress is fulfilling a long-held ambition by starring in a musical film, but she still felt a little overwhelmed when director Bill Condon asked her to perform one of the movie's more elaborate songs in one take.

She said: "I was like, ‘We’ll do some coverage?’ He was like, ‘Nope, no coverage.’ I was like ‘I better get it right then.’ Like halfway through the take it’s going perfectly and then you trip on your dress or whatever so it’s like, maybe we start over.

The actress said that it was challenging.

“It was challenging in that way, time wise, as independent films can be, right? It’s the time, it’s the prep, it’s the, you know, budget. All of it were constraints for us."

Meanwhile, Lopez shared earlier this year that she feels "proud" of her career.

The chart-topping star has tasted huge success in the music and film industries.

She told People magazine: "Everything feels like I just did it. I remember the moments. I remember getting dressed for them. I remember things people said when we were walking to the stage afterwards.

"So it’s all these amazing core memories of my life that when you look back on them… I don’t know that I get emotional, but I definitely get like, ‘Wow.’ Happy. I’ve been doing this and I’m proud of that."

hollywoodMusic

