It focused on sustainable readiness, skills development and modern policing practices
Dubai Police has underlined the vital role of trainers in preparing officers for future challenges at the Fourth Trainers Forum, held at the Dubai Police Officers Club under the theme “Sustainable Readiness and a Trainer Who Makes the Difference.”
The forum was attended by Lt General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, along with Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs, and Dr Major General Ahmad Zaal Bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Sector Affairs.
Organised by the General Department of Training, the event reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to continuous development, modern training methods and enhancing institutional readiness to meet emerging security challenges.
Lt General Al Marri praised the efforts of trainers, said Dubai Police’s local and international achievements are closely linked to their professionalism and dedication. He stressed that training is a cornerstone of effective policing, as it equips officers with practical skills, real-world experience, and the confidence to deal with complex situations.
He added that Dubai Police continue to prioritise continuous training to raise performance standards, encourage innovation and deliver high-quality services to the community.
The forum brought together speakers from local and international organisations, including training and security institutions from the United States and Brazil, as well as national academic and educational bodies. Discussions and workshops focused on practical training approaches, safety, decision-making and the exchange of best practices.
Brigadier Ahmad Mirdas, Director of the General Department of Training, said the forum highlights Dubai Police’s focus on investing in human capital and building a strong, future-ready training system. He noted that trainers play a central role in shaping professional teams and supporting operational readiness.
Colonel Sulaiman Abdullah Al Ameri, Director of the Programme Design and Development Department and general coordinator of the forum, said the sessions were designed to be practical and relevant, combining theory with hands-on application.
The forum concluded with the honouring of speakers, session moderators, senior trainers, trainers of trainers, and outstanding trainers across various fields for 2025.
