GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Police spotlight trainers’ role in future readiness at Fourth Trainers Forum

It focused on sustainable readiness, skills development and modern policing practices

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
He stressed that training is a cornerstone of effective policing.
He stressed that training is a cornerstone of effective policing.
Supplied

Dubai Police has underlined the vital role of trainers in preparing officers for future challenges at the Fourth Trainers Forum, held at the Dubai Police Officers Club under the theme “Sustainable Readiness and a Trainer Who Makes the Difference.”

The forum was attended by Lt General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, along with Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs, and Dr Major General Ahmad Zaal Bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Sector Affairs.

Organised by the General Department of Training, the event reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to continuous development, modern training methods and enhancing institutional readiness to meet emerging security challenges.

Lt General Al Marri praised the efforts of trainers, said Dubai Police’s local and international achievements are closely linked to their professionalism and dedication. He stressed that training is a cornerstone of effective policing, as it equips officers with practical skills, real-world experience, and the confidence to deal with complex situations.

He added that Dubai Police continue to prioritise continuous training to raise performance standards, encourage innovation and deliver high-quality services to the community.

The forum brought together speakers from local and international organisations, including training and security institutions from the United States and Brazil, as well as national academic and educational bodies. Discussions and workshops focused on practical training approaches, safety, decision-making and the exchange of best practices.

Brigadier Ahmad Mirdas, Director of the General Department of Training, said the forum highlights Dubai Police’s focus on investing in human capital and building a strong, future-ready training system. He noted that trainers play a central role in shaping professional teams and supporting operational readiness.

Colonel Sulaiman Abdullah Al Ameri, Director of the Programme Design and Development Department and general coordinator of the forum, said the sessions were designed to be practical and relevant, combining theory with hands-on application.

The forum concluded with the honouring of speakers, session moderators, senior trainers, trainers of trainers, and outstanding trainers across various fields for 2025.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A proud moment: Waseem wins Best UAE Player award again

A proud moment: Waseem wins Best UAE Player award again

2m read
New Year festivities celebrate UAE's workforce

New Year festivities celebrate UAE's workforce

2m read
Forums cover traffic rules, cybercrime reporting and emergency services

Dubai Police hold awareness forum for Al Ttay workers

2m read
Prominent figures from around the world will participate in the Dubai Project Management Forum 2026

Andre Agassi to headline RTA’s Project Management Forum

3m read